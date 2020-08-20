AAP To Enter Uttarakhand 2022 Polls With 3-point Mantra, Kejriwal Hopeful Of Full House

Highlighting the failures of the current BJP-led government in Uttarakhand, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal has stated that the party will contest the 2022 Assembly Elections, with the promise of creating a new 'model of governance' in the state. The Delhi CM has claimed that the Trivendra Singh Rawat government in the state has failed to provide jobs and the condition of government schools and hospitals is 'terrible'. Kejriwal has vowed to take the 'Employment, Education & Healthcare' mantra to Uttarakhand with hopes of winning all 70 seats defeating BJP and Congress.

'Like we did in Delhi'

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Kejriwal said, "In the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections, we will advocate for three main issues - Employment, Educations and Healthcare. The current government has failed to give jobs to the people, which is why so many people migrate to other states. The condition of government schools and hospitals in Uttarakhand is terrible and private institutions are exploitive. We will win 70 seats and create a new Uttarakhand model of governance just like we did in Delhi."

Despite of the relatively smaller AAP base in Uttarakhand, Kejriwal expressed confidence in toppling BJP and Congress as he remarked that the people had 'lost all hope.' The Delhi CM added that 1 crore people will come out to vote on 2022 not for him or the AAP, but for the 'future of their children.' The Aam Aadmi Party, which has contested Assembly Polls in 14 states and the national capital, will make its debut in Uttarakhand in 2022. Currently, the BJP rules the state after it won 57 seats in the 2017 polls while the Congress managed only 11 out of the total 70 seats.

While speaking to ANI, Kejriwal also added, "In the last three months, while we were battling the COVID-19 pandemic, many people from Uttarakhand who live in Delhi came to me and requested the AAP to contest elections in Uttarakhand. They wanted the same government and mohalla clinic healthcare system. We conducted a survey in Uttarakhand to know how the party would be received if we contested the elections and around 62 per cent voted in our favour."

