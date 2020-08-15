Independence Day 2020: 'A Day To Remember Freedom Fighters,' Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Independence Day is an occasion to remember the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the motherland. CM Kejriwal said that we owe our freedom to them and they deserved to be honoured on this day.

CM Kejriwal on 74th Independence Day

CM Arvind Kejriwal says that it was the freedom fighters who helped us build independent India. If it wasn't for their sacrifice India would be the way it is today. We owe every free breath to the brave men who fought for our freedom.

"Today is the day for remembering all those who sacrificed their lives for getting independence from the British. Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqullah Khan, among lakhs of others gave the supreme sacrifice for the nation. Mahatma Gandhi, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, and many others put their everything at stake. But today is also the day for remembering those who made the supreme sacrifice in the last 73 years since Independence for the country," said Chief Minister Kejriwal.

We should take this day to celebrate these brave men who gave up everything for future generations. The Delhi CM said that it is because of the supreme sacrifice of these great people, that we get to live and breathe freely in an independent nation. Arvind Kejriwal also took this opportunity to thank the Delhites for helping in getting the COVID-19 situation under control and said that this battle against coronavirus will be won eventually.

"The Delhi model is taking people, organisations, institutions, and governments together. It is due to the combined efforts of all that the COVID-19 situation is under check. I thank the Centre, religious organisations, NGOs, Corona warriors among others for their contribution in the fight against the disease," said the CM.

On the occasion of Independence Day 2020, CM Kejriwal pointed out that the pollution levels in Delhi have reduced by 25 per cent in the last 5 years.

"The pollution level in Delhi reduced by 25 per cent in the past five years. The pollution level in 2020 is 25 per cent less than the level in 2015. We are not happy with this, we need to take more steps and we will decrease it further," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)