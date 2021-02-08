AAP Urges Sachin Tendulkar To Heed Fan's Wish Of Tweeting In Support Of Protesting Farmers

On Monday, AAP urged cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to post at least one tweet in support of the farmers protesting against the three farm laws passed by Parliament. In a veiled response to the comments on the farm agitation by some foreign celebrities, Tendulkar had tweeted, "India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation". However, the Congress' Maharashtra state unit alleged that such tweets were written under pressure from the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre following which a probe has been ordered.

Addressing an open letter to the former swashbuckling opener, AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon mentioned that Ranjeet Bagel, the son of a farmer had travelled from Pandharpur to Bandra with an appeal. She posted a picture of the aforesaid Tendulkar fan who is holding a placard saying, "Sachin, when will you tweet for my farmer father?". Assuring that countless Indians will shower Tendulkar with love and blessings in exchange of a single tweet supporting farmers, she requested him to heed Bagel's prayer.

My #OpenLetter to @sachin_rt requesting him to make one tweet supporting farmers. pic.twitter.com/sgBo5BSow8 — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) February 8, 2021

MEA cautions foreign celebrities

After environmental activist Greta Thunberg, popstar Rihanna and others commented on the agrarian reforms, the Ministry of External Affairs made it clear that the farm reforms were enacted by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion. Maintaining that only a very small section of farmers have reservations about these laws, it mentioned that the Centre has not only conducted 11 rounds of talks with farm unions but also offered to keep the implementation of the laws on hold. The MEA lamented that "vested groups" were trying to derail the protests despite this scenario.

To buttress its point, it highlighted the violence that took place in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. Moreover, the Ministry linked the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statues in different parts of the world to the instigation by fringe elements seeking to mobilize international support against India. It called upon the foreign entities and individuals to ascertain the facts before "rushing to comment" on such matters. As per the MEA, celebrities resorting to sensationalist hashtags and comments is "neither accurate nor responsible".

