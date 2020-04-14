The Debate
Congress' Singhvi Issues First Response; Terms PM Modi's Address 'amazing' But Pokes Holes

General News

As the COVID-19 national lockdown was extended, Abhishek Singhvi termed PM Modi's address as 'amazing'. However, he termed it as 'hollow' for lack of details.

Updated On:
Lockdown extended: Abhishek Singhvi terms PM Modi's address 'amazing' but points loopholes

Abhishek Manu Singhvi had a mixed response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending the lockdown to curb COVID-19 till May 3. The Congress leader termed the PM’s address as ‘amazing’ for exhortation, rhetoric and inspiration, but added that it was ‘hollow’ on specifics. Singhvi pointed out the lack of details on the financial package for the poor, middle class or for the industries and businesses.

READ: PM Modi Extends Coronavirus Lockdown In India Till May 3; Watch His FULL ADDRESS

He also questioned the single livelihood issue, and added that lockdown was a good decision, but could not be the 'end in itself.' Singhvi shared his take on the lockdown extension on Twitter.

Here’s the post:

The 21-day national lockdown was supposed to end on Tuesday, but it is now set to continue to 19 more days, the Prime Minister announced.

The Prime Minister said, “CMs of every State suggested that the lockdown should be increased. Many states have already decided to increase lockdown. Keeping all the suggestions in mind, it has been decided that the lockdown in India will now have to be extended till May 3."

READ: PM Modi Extends India's Coronavirus Lockdown Till May 3; Announces Additional Measures

The Prime Minister also shared that decisions for the welfare for the economically weaker section of the society are being taken. He also said that the number of cases and other factors surrounding COVID-19 will be evaluated in every district till April 20, and concessions could be given to those areas performing well in the department. 

READ: PM Modi Calls Daily Wage Earners His Family; Assures Measures As He Extends Covid Lockdown

PM Modi also highlighted the steps taken by country in curbing the COVID-19 spread like airport screening and compulsory quarantine for those returning from abroad.

The number of COVID-19 active cases in India currently stand at 8988 and 339 persons have lost their lives due to it.

READ: PM Modi Announces April 20 'Agnipariksha' For States & Districts As He Extends Lockdown

First Published:
COMMENT
