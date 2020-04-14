Congress' Singhvi Issues First Response; Terms PM Modi's Address 'amazing' But Pokes Holes

Abhishek Manu Singhvi had a mixed response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending the lockdown to curb COVID-19 till May 3. The Congress leader termed the PM’s address as ‘amazing’ for exhortation, rhetoric and inspiration, but added that it was ‘hollow’ on specifics. Singhvi pointed out the lack of details on the financial package for the poor, middle class or for the industries and businesses.

He also questioned the single livelihood issue, and added that lockdown was a good decision, but could not be the 'end in itself.' Singhvi shared his take on the lockdown extension on Twitter.

Amazing #PM address. Exhortation, rhetoric, inspiration.....yet hollow on specifics! No financial package, no details, no concrete item. Neither 4poor nor middle class nor industry nor businesses. #Lockdown is good bt cannot be end in itself! Where is single livelihood issue? — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) April 14, 2020

The 21-day national lockdown was supposed to end on Tuesday, but it is now set to continue to 19 more days, the Prime Minister announced.

The Prime Minister said, “CMs of every State suggested that the lockdown should be increased. Many states have already decided to increase lockdown. Keeping all the suggestions in mind, it has been decided that the lockdown in India will now have to be extended till May 3."

The Prime Minister also shared that decisions for the welfare for the economically weaker section of the society are being taken. He also said that the number of cases and other factors surrounding COVID-19 will be evaluated in every district till April 20, and concessions could be given to those areas performing well in the department.

PM Modi also highlighted the steps taken by country in curbing the COVID-19 spread like airport screening and compulsory quarantine for those returning from abroad.

The number of COVID-19 active cases in India currently stand at 8988 and 339 persons have lost their lives due to it.

