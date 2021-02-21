Actor Yash Dasgupta Ready To Contest WB Polls For BJP; Reveals 'free Hand' From Amit Shah

Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta, who recently joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said he is willing to contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. However, the final decision will be taken by the party, he said.

Dasgupta joined BJP along with several other Tollywood actors in Kolkata on Wednesday. He was welcomed to the saffron camp by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and party national vice-president Mukul Roy. After joining the party, Dasgupta paid a courtesy visit to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the state.

“I am ready to fight the election, but the ultimate decision will be taken by the party. If we want to bring change in the state and the country, then we cannot do it by staying outside the system. We have to be in the system to bring change. I think this is the right time to join politics,” Dasgupta told ANI on Saturdays.

Attacking the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government, the actor-politician said there is unemployment in the state, forcing the people to move to other states in search of jobs. "There are no jobs in Bengal. Youth have to go to another state for employment. Bengal is lagging behind other states," he said.

Speaking about his meeting with Amit Shah, Dasgupta said he was told there is nothing to fear about entering politics and that can work freely.

“I don’t see any problem in maintaining a balance between my work and politics. I recently met Amit Shah ji. He told me there is nothing to fear and I can work freely. I have been given a free hand," he said.

BJP goes on induction spree; eyes Bengali actors

Various Tollywood actors have recently joined the saffron party in the run-up for West Bengal assembly elections. On Thursday, Bengali actor Hiran Chatterjee joined BJP in the presence of HM Shah, Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP state unit Dilip Ghosh in Namkahana.

On Tuesday, BJP leader Dr Anirban Ganguly met Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, triggering speculations of the actor joining the saffron camp.

The recent meeting between RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty had also triggered speculations, but the actor brushed off all rumour of him joining the BJP. Mithun said he was “spiritually” close to Bhagwat.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are due in April-May this year. After securing 18 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections, the BJP has emerged as a strong contender in the state.

