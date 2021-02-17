For West Bengal Polls, BJP Eyes Big Names In Bollywood; Says Celebrities Set To Join Party

With its eyes set on the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, ambitious Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to induct popular Bollywood celebrities into the saffron fold. Many famous Bengali artists are set to join BJP on Wednesday, multiplying its chances of gaining a majority in the assembly polls due April May this year.

According to sources, various Bollywood celebrities will join the party under the leadership of BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya at 4 pm today.

The development comes amid BJP's growing proximity with Bollywood celebrities in the run-up for Bengal elections. On Tuesday, BJP leader Dr Anirban Ganguly met Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, triggering speculations of the actor joining the saffron party. Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader shared images of their meeting and said that he was delighted to meet "Bengal's cultural icon and pride."

Was delighted to meet Bengal's cultural icon & pride, the evergreen Sh @prosenjitbumba. Had a very interesting & insightful conversation. Presented him with a copy of @AmitShah & the March of #BJP. We need to regain #WestBengal's position as India's cultural hub & heart! pic.twitter.com/nIEkCx2G87 — Dr. Anirban Ganguly (@anirbanganguly) February 16, 2021

READ | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Visits Mithun Chakraborty; Star Answers On WB CM Face Speculation

On the same day, actor Mithun Chakraborty also met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at the latter's home in Mumbai. The meeting went on for over one hour.

When asked if it was a political meeting, Mithun Chakraborty replied, “I have a deep spiritual relationship with him. And it was already decided that whenever (Bhagwat) comes to Mumbai, he will visit my home. We had breakfast together. No politics. Please don’t link it and blow it out of proportion.”

Mithun Chakraborty was a Rajya Sabha member of the ruling Trinamool Congress in the past.

READ | BJP Meets actor Prosenjit Chatterjee Who Played Netaji Bose; Triggers WB Poll Speculation

West Bengal poll battle

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. BJP has claimed it will win 200 seats in the elections, while the TMC, via poll strategist Prashant Kishor, has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99.

Recently, Trinamool trumped BJP in all 3 polls, but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

READ | After Tapas Roy, TMC Min Bats For Left-Cong Rule In Bengal; Appeals Voters To 'desert BJP'

READ | Suvendu Adhikari Hits Out At TMC; Says 'Mamata Govt Wants To Turn Bengal Into Bangladesh'