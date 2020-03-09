'Reconsider Appointments Of CVC, VC', Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Writes Letter To PM Modi

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested him to reconsider the appointments of Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) and Vigilance Commissioner (VC). The leader of the opposition requested the prime minister to reconstitute a search committee and to reconsider the appointments until it satisfies both the letter and the spirit of law.

Ranjan writes letter to PM Modi

As per reports, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sent the letter to Narendra Modi after a high-powered committee led by the Prime Minister selected Sanjay Kothari, the secretary to the President as the new Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC). Ranjan in his letter said that Kothari had not even applied for either of the posts and was not considered or recommended by the search committee hence his appointment raises concern.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in a letter to PM Narendra Modi: I request that the appointment to the post of Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) and Vigilance Commissioner (VC) be reconsidered, and the Search Committee be reconstituted. pic.twitter.com/klgGMIQyht — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2020

According to reports, Chowdhury said that he had raised concerns about the appointments in a high-powered statutory committee meeting that was held on February 28. Chowdhury further added that the CVC is only appointed after the necessary Intelligence Bureau (IB) reports, Vigilance reports and APAR for each applicant are placed in the file following the receipt of the application. Ranjan in his letter also stated that the recent appointments are an unprecedented deviation from established practice.

As per reports, the procedure requires the constitution of a search committee by the Prime Minister followed by the issuance of a public advertisement inviting application for the post of CVC and VC. "This has implications for other autonomous bodies as well which strictly follow a similar procedure with regard to the appointment of their Directors/Chairpersons such the Director, CBI, Lokpal, the office of the Chief Information Commissioner and so on," Ranjan said in the letter, adding it was against Supreme Court's various judgments which have repeatedly stressed the need for transparency especially in the appointments of the CVC.

Image Credit: PTI