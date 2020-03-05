Adhir Ranjan Complains 'Car Stopped From Entering Parliament For Not Having 2020 Sticker'

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday complaint that his car was barred from entering the Parliament complex as it did not have the year 2020 sticker on it.

Speaking to the reporters, Adhir said his car smoothly entered twice in the Parliament complex but later in the day, it was stopped for not having the 2020 sticker.

"Today (Thursday) I had entered the Parliament twice. Later in the afternoon, my car was stopped at Vijay Chowk for not having a sticker of the year 2020", the Congress leader said.

Adhir Ranjan added that his car was stopped despite the fact that the 2019 sticker is valid till March 30, and there has been no intimation issued in the Parliament regarding the change in dates.

"Speaker of the Lok sabha establishes rules and procedures to be followed by parliamentarians. But it seems others are trying to create new rules", he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress leader's Delhi house was vandalized by four unidentified miscreants and his residence staff member was also abused in the incident.

Adhir Ranjan's residence attacked

In a shocking incident, there was an attack perpetrated on the Delhi residence of senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The Congress leader’s residential staff was also beaten by unknown miscreants.

As per Republic Media Network’s sources, four to five miscreants barged into the house of the Congress leader and attacked the staff. The DCP got the call from Adhir Ranjan’s residence after which he sent a team of police personnel to his residence.

According to a complaint lodged by Chowdhury's private secretary Pradipto Rajpandit, the four men entered the Congress leader's office around 5.30 pm enquiring about him.

The Congress leader in the Lok Sabha will be giving a written complaint after which the FIR will be registered as per the protocol. The CCTV footage will also be looked into when the investigation begins. Police said the investigation into the matter was underway.

(With inputs from ANI)