Shocking: Attack At Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Delhi Residence; Miscreants Thrash Staff

In a shocking incident, there was an attack perpetrated on the house of senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The Congress leader’s residential staff was beaten by unknown miscreants in Delhi.

As per Republic Media Network’s sources, four to five miscreants barged into the house of the Congress leader and attacked the staff. The DCP got the call from Adhir Ranjan’s residence after which he sent a team of police personnel to his residence. As of now, an FIR is not yet registered. The Congress leader in the Lok Sabha will be giving a written complaint after which the FIR will be registered as per the protocol. The CCTV footage will also be looked into when the investigation begins.

Office of Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: Delhi residence of Member of Parliament, AR Chowdhury was attacked by miscreants around 5:30 pm today. House staff was also thrashed by miscreants. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/wZXOKF45DY — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020

This is not the first time that the security of a Congress leader's home has been breached in such a manner. Just a few months earlier, a family had driven their car into the home of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in an apparent effort to take selfies. This had come at a time that the government had revoked NGS protection to the Gandhi family and had replaced it with Z+ security provided by the CRPF, with the uninvited guests at the Vadra household turning into a political flashpoint.

The shocking incident of attack at Chowdhury's house has come to light after the Opposition led by Congress party created a ruckus in the parliament over the Delhi violence following the government’s assurance to discuss the issue at a later date as the national capital is still limping back to recovery. The government agreed to discuss the matter at length on March 11 so that the festival of Holi could also be observed smoothly.

