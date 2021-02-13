Adhir Ranjan Questions HM Shah Over J&K; Asks 'when Will You Bring Back Kashmiri Pandits?'

While addressing the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday lashed out at the Centre, questioning what the government had done for the Kashmiri pandits who had been displaced from Jammu and Kashmir. "Amit Shah ji, you'd said that you'll bring back Brahmins. Did you succeed in bringing back Pandits? You say you'll bring back Gilgit Baltistan. It's a matter for later. But at least bring back those who were internally displaced, those who can't go to Kashmir valley," said the Congress leader.

"The dreams that you had shown after the abrogation of Article 370 have not been fulfilled. J&K has not returned to normalcy. More than Rs 90,000 cr of local business has finished. We want you to tell us how will you improve things in J&K. You didn't succeed in giving 200-300 acres of land to Pandits. In your election manifesto, you'd promised that you will bring back Pandits. Did you succeed? You should at least say, 'raat gayi to baat gayi, election gaya to vaada gaya'. You should clarify your stand," Adhir Ranjan added.

In the budget session of the Parliament, the Congress has also raised the demand to restore an elected government in the UT, a demand that has been put forward by the J&K NC, PDP, Apni Party, and others.

During his speech, retiring Rajya Sabha LOP, Ghulam Nabi Azad had praised the J&K administration for holding the DDC polls, panchayat polls in the Union territory while asking for the restoration of statehood saying, "Now, there is no excuse left to have an elected government in J&K. In a sensitive border state like J&K, local MLAs are necessary. In a state which is affected by Pakistan and China to have local elected representatives is important for security". The Centre has assured that this will be done in due course of time.

Home Minister counters Congress

While addressing the House on the J&K reorganisation (amendment) Bill-2021, Amit Shah slammed Adhir Ranjan, asking if the Congress party was even fit to demand an account from the Centre. "We were asked what did we do about promises made during abrogation of Article 370. It has been 17 months since the abrogation & you are demanding an account for it. Did you bring the account of what you did for 70 yrs? Had you worked properly, you need not have asked us," said Amit Shah.

"I have no objection, I will give an account for everything. But those who were given the opportunity to govern for generations should look within if they are even fit to demand an account," he added.

(With Agency Inputs)