BJP Issues Whip, Seeks Support On A 'very Important Legislative Business' In Lok Sabha

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs, asking them to be present in the House throughout from 10 am onwards today. As per the three-line whip issued by the BJP, the MPs have been asked to support the government's stand on a 'very important legislative business', that will be taken up for discussion and passed during the parliament's session on Saturday. As per sources, a nondescript bill on Kashmir is expected to be taken up in the Parliament today.

The discussion on a possible legislature for Jammu and Kashmir assumes significance since it comes days after 4G mobile internet was restored across the Valley, after 18 months. The Valley had been stripped off high-speed internet since August 2019, prior to the revocation of Article 370 by Parliament. This had later been extended with the administration justifying the ban stating 'well-founded apprehensions about seditious propaganda from across the border on public order'.

Last week, the Rajya Sabha had cleared The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that sought replace the ordinance to merge the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) cadre of civil services officer with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

As per Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, the bill will enable the availability of officers in Jammu and Kashmir who have experience of running union territory administration. About 170 central laws are being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, post the abrogation of Article 370.

The Lok Sabha will convene at 10 am instead of the usual 4 pm on Saturday. The new timing was announced by LS Speaker Om Birla during the Question Hour on Friday.

