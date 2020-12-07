Adhir Ranjan Writes To PM Modi Demanding Repeal Of 'corporate-friendly' Farm Laws

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a withdrawal of the recent farm laws enacted by the government. Adhir said that the laws work against the farmers and their safety net is being "snatched away" under the legislation.

"The laws are corporate-friendly and anti-farmer, and will eventually end up hurting the farmers' earnings. Through these contentious laws, the Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee that has been the farmers' safety net since the Green Revolution of 1960s is being snatched away from them under the pretext of giving farmers more playing ground and a better platform for their produce," Chowdhary said in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister.

He claimed that the bills were not discussed in the parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture and were passed 'hurriedly' amid ruckus, through voice vote.

"The essence of democracy is "government of the people, by the people and for the people". There have been many precedents of repeal of the bills/laws passed by Parliament. In 2013, the Parliament enacted the historic Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act (LARR Act), which repealed and replaced the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, following decades of conflict over compulsory acquisition of land under the 1894 Act," he added.

Chowdhary further said that the Centre must bow to the supreme will and aspirations of the people and repeal the farm laws at the earliest, as the livelihood of millions of farmers were at stake.

Farmers call for Bharat Bandh amid talks with Govt

Congress has voiced support for the farmers' call for Bharat Bandh on December 8. This comes amid the fifth round of talks between the government and farmer leaders were held with the representatives of 40 farmer unions at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Saturday. The next round of talks is scheduled for December 9.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has assured that the Modi Government is committed to the welfare of farmers. "MSPs have been hiked multiple times and will continue in the future," he said, repeatedly.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

