After 2 COVID-19 Cases In Mumbai, MLA Yogesh Sagar Spotted Wearing Mask At Vidhan Bhavan

After 2 positive cases of Coronavirus were reported in Mumbai, BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar was spotted wearing a mask at Mumbai's Vidhan Bhavan as a precaution from the deadly Coronavirus.

While interacting with the media outside Vidhan Bhavan, he appealed to people to observe all the important precautions. "Two new cases of Coronavirus have been found in Mumbai. As the Assembly session is on, many people come to the Vidhan Bhavan including media personnel. So, people are at high risk. Therefore, I would advise them also to wear a mask. I request the government to distribute masks to people," Sagar said while speaking to reporters.

The MLA also shared an infographic on how to protect oneself from Coronavirus with a hashtag #LetsDefeatCoronavirus Here's the psot:

In the wake of rising Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, State Cabinet Minister Anil Parab announced that the ongoing Assembly session has been curtailed by six days. The budget session of the Assembly will now conclude on March 14 instead of its scheduled date of March 20.

Coronavirus toll rises to 11 in Maharashtra

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addressed a press conference and confirmed about 8 positive Coronavirus cases in Pune and 2 cases in Mumbai. Maharashtra Health authorities later confirmed 1 positive case in Nagpur as well.

Confirming the two positive cases in the city, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope stated that the infected patients have a travel history of Dubai and are being currently monitored. According to the State's Health Ministry authorities, the primary and secondary contacts of the patients are being traced.

"Forty people were part of the group which travelled with the two patients who have tested positive. Some of the positive cases have no symptoms but even then have tested positive. All positive cases are stable now. none of them is serious or critical," the Maharashtra Health Minister informed.

73 positive cases reported in India

The Ministry of Health on Thursday has confirmed the total number of coronavirus cases to 73 in India. The states of Kerala, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have reported maximum cases across the country. Of total 73 cases, 56 are Indian nationals and the rest are foreigners, as per the Union Health Ministry data till 11 AM. A total of 10,57,506 have been screened in India so far.

