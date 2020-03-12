Raj Thackeray Furious As Coronavirus Prohibits MNS Rally; Asks 'What's The Real Problem?'

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief President Raj Thackeray expressed his anger as Aurangabad Police on Thursday clamped prohibitory orders and banned his proposed rally to commemorate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 390th birth anniversary, in the wake of coronavirus scare.

Not affected by policy restrictions, the MNS is firm on holding its Shivaji Jayanti rally as Thackeray reached the city on Thursday morning. The crucial Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections will be held by April.

'TB kills more people in India every year'

"What's the real problem? We don't have so many coronavirus cases in Maharashtra yet. Tuberculosis kills more people in India every year, but not a single death so far due to coronavirus," an agitated Thackeray told media persons. He admitted that precautions must be taken against coronavirus but questioned why different decisions were made for different districts which, he claimed, created needless panic among the people.

"Is the government trying to postpone the AMC elections? Then take a decision accordingly without creating panic among the masses" he demanded.

The MVA government is "threatening" the people of Maharashtra over the novel coronavirus and putting restrictions on citizens is making them panicky, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said on Wednesday. Talking to reporters, he said government teams should first check mortality rate of the viral infection. Imposing restrictions is creating panic among citizens, Thackeray said.

The official birth anniversary celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - who founded the Maratha Empire - was held on February 19 whereas the March 12 celebrations are as per 'tithi' or Hindu calendar.

Coronavirus cases in India rise to 73

The Ministry of Health on Thursday has confirmed the total number of coronavirus cases to 73 in India. The states of Kerala, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have reported maximum cases across the country. Of total 73 cases, 56 are Indian nationals and the rest are foreigners, as per the Union Health Ministry data till 11 AM. A total of 10,57,506 have been screened in India so far.

According to sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs will create more than 1300 containment centres across the country with the help of the Ministry of Health and the different state governments. Sources add that the local district CMO will be a point of contact to the health ministry in running the operations. Out of these, the World Health Organisation is also helping to create isolation chambers which are required and also providing the hazmat suits that are required by medical officials on a daily basis.

