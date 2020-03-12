Shiv Sena Seeks Coronavirus Warning Caller Tunes In All Languages; Praises Centre

Lok Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant on Thursday spoke about the increasing Coronavirus scare in India and appealed people to take proper preventive measures. The Sena leader also praised the role of the Central Government and Maharashtra government in dealing with the deadly virus.

While interacting with the media Sawant said, "Coronavirus is spreading everywhere. I would like to praise the role played by the Central government and the Maharashtra state government to control the spread of the virus. Precautionary measures have to be taken by the people. Both the Centre and Maharashtra governments are ensuring that everyone takes precautions. I would like to appeal to the Centre to set the 'Coronavirus preventive caller tune' in every state's language also."

Adding further he appealed people with travel history from virus affected countries to get themselves tested for the sake of their family's and society's safety.

Coronavirus toll rises to 11 in Maharashtra

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addressed a press conference and confirmed about 8 positive Coronavirus cases in Pune and 2 cases in Mumbai. Maharashtra Health authorities later confirmed 1 positive case in Nagpur as well.

Confirming the two positive cases in the city, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope stated that the infected patients have a travel history of Dubai and are being currently monitored. According to the state's Health Ministry authorities, the primary and secondary contacts of the patients are being traced.

"40 people were part of the group which traveled with the two patients who have tested positive. Some of the positive cases have no symptoms but even then have tested positive. All positive cases are stable now. none of them is serious or critical," the Maharashtra Health Minister informed.

'15 travelers being monitored in Mumbai'

The Public Health Department of Maharashtra also released a media bulletin and informed about the tracing activity of the health authorities. "Aggressive contact tracing activity is going on war footing after two Dubai returnee Puneites were found positive day before yesterday. Today two of the close contacts of these cases from Mumbai found positive. Both are co-passengers of the index cases and part of the Dubai tour group", the release said. As of Thursday, there are 73 confirmed cases in India.

