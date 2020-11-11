After Bihar Poll Debacle, Chirag Paswan Admits 'wanted To Hamper Tally Of Nitish's JDU'

Even as the LJP won one seat in the Bihar assembly elections this year - which is lesser than their 2015 tally - its chief Chirag Paswan has said that he will never support Nitish Kumar. Congratulating his party candidates and workers, he said that LJP has lost nothing in this year's election, and claimed that the party has gained in terms of vote share wherever they have contested.

As the results of Bihar Elections were announced with JDU winning only 43 seats, it is being said that LJP has caused major harm to the party as it campaigned against Nitish Kumar. Now, Chirag Paswan has said that he wants to change the impression of his party - that it can only ally with bigger parties to benefit them. Reiterating that he will support PM Modi at the Centre, Chirag Paswan said, that this election has paved way for LJP in the 2025 polls and the intention to damage JDU's number has been fulfilled.

READ | NDA wins Bihar for Nitish Kumar; Tejashwi's RJD single largest; LJP dents JDU's number

मुझे पार्टी पर गर्व है की सत्ता के लिए पार्टी झुकी नहीं।हम लड़े और अपनी बातों को जनता तक पहुँचाया।जनता के प्यार से इस चुनाव में पार्टी को बहुत मज़बूती मिली है।

बिहार की जनता का धन्यवाद । — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) November 10, 2020

There will never be my support for Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi. If he continues to become the Chief Minister of my state, there will not be my support at the state level...We will continue supporting PM Modi at the centre: LJP president Chirag Paswan#BiharElection2020 https://t.co/yHsTK3TGi4 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020

READ | As NDA wins, posters in Patna says 'Bihar me Nitish ba', taking a swipe at Mahagathbandhan

NDA wins Bihar; RJD single-largest party

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

READ | Bihar results: Owaisi thanks Seemanchal as AIMIM eyes 5 seats; tightlipped on RJD alliance

READ | Bihar election results: EC says 'under no pressure'; debunks RJD's '119 seats-won' claims