As NDA Wins, Posters In Patna Says 'Bihar Me Nitish Ba', Taking A Swipe At Mahagathbandhan

As NDA registered victory in Bihar Elections 2020, posters have come up in Patna - with caricatures of Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi - stating "Bihar mein e ba". This year's poll campaign witnessed political parties launching a number of songs in an attempt to counter each other's narrative.

BJP had released a Bhojpuri song named "Bihar me e ba" as a response to questions raised about what developmental works has the party done in the state. The song was seen as a response to the Bhojpuri rap song on migrant crisis by actor Manoj Bajpayee "Bambai me ka ba". Later, RJD also came up with another song posing the same question.

Now, in the posters that have come up, one of them states 'Bihar me Nitish Kumar ba', referring to the 5th term of JDU's Nitish Kumar. Another poster says - 'No confusion great combination,' with pictures of Modi and Nitish.

Bihar: Posters put up in Patna following the victory of CM Nitish Kumar led NDA in the state.



NDA won 125 seats of which 74 & 43 seats have been won by BJP & JDU, respectively. pic.twitter.com/NKNNRhKWid — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020

NDA wins Bihar; RJD single-largest

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

Alliances in Bihar elections and final tally

NDA - 125 (BJP - 74, JDU - 43, HAM(S) - 4 VIP - 4)

Mahagathbandhan - 110 (RJD - 75, Congress - 19, CPI-ML - 12, CPM - 2, CPI - 2)

Grand Democratic Secular Front - AIMIM - 5, BSP - 1

Key seats

While Yadav Brothers Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap won the Raghopur and Hasanpur seats with impressive margins of 38,174 and 21,139 votes respectively, prominent losers from the RJD included Abdul Bari Siddiqui, a former state party chief, and Lalu Prasad's Man Friday Bhola Yadav who lost from Keoti and Hayaghat seats in Darbhanga respectively. Senior Bihar minister Vijendra Prasad Yadav of JD(U) won from Supual, and Niraj Singh Babloo of the BJP, a cousin of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, , retained the Chhatapur seat. State assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary of the JD(U) was among the victors. Ace former shooter and Commonwealth gold medalist Shreyasi Singh of BJP won the Jamui seat by over 41,000 votes, but former JDU neta Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini lost in Bihariganj. HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi defeated former state assembly speaker Uday Narayan Chaudhary in Imamganj of Gaya district. As many as 5 sitting ministers from JDU have lost.

