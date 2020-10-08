After CM's Name Surfaces In Scam, KJ Alphons Slams Kerala Govt For Breeding 'terrorism'

After the ED mentioned Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Kerala Gold smuggling chargesheet, BJP MP KJ Alphons lashed out at the CPI(M) Government alleging that under their rule, the state had become a "hub of terrorism." Alleging that the PFI was growing under the Communist government, the BJP leader lashed out at the state government for breeding radicalism and religious fundamentalism in Kerala.

"The Kerala government is deeply involved in this scam. Some parts of Kerala have become a hub of terrorism for India. Kerala media has brought out the transcript of messages forwarded. I am very happy that NIA and ED are involved," said KJ Alphons.

"The PFI has been growing quietly under both Congress and the Communist government. They don't want to offend the religious fundamentalism. Kerala is becoming a breeding ground for terrorism and radicalism. Law and order is a state issue," he added.

ED makes reference to Kerala CM in chargesheet

In a massive development in the Kerala gold smuggling scam, the ED made a reference to CM Pinarayi Vijayan in the chargesheet filed before a special PMLA court on Wednesday. The chargesheet has been filed against Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair.

As per the statement recorded by key accused Suresh on August 7, her appointment as the Operations Manager, Space Park which is a project under Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd. was in the knowledge of Vijayan. However, the Kerala CM had previously stated that he was not personally aware of Suresh's appointment.

Suresh also told the ED on August 8 that she met suspended former bureaucrat M Sivasankar in the presence of the Kerala CM 5 to 6 times during her role as Secretary to the UAE Consul General. Alleging that she was close to Sivasankar, she claimed that he promised to discuss the matter pertaining to her appointment with Vijayan. According to her, she got a call from Santosh, the Special Officer of Space Park thereafter asking her to join. The ED argued that the role of Sivasankar has to be thoroughly probed.

