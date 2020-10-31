After Congress Leaders, Pappu Yadav Suffers The Fate Of Stage Collapse Amid Rally

After the stage collapsing fiascos of Congress leaders amid their rallies in Bihar, another similar incident took place on Saturday in Muzaffarpur, this time with Jan Adhikari Party leader Pappu Yadav who was addressing the crowd when the tent and the platform on which Yadav stood collapsed, taking him down. After the incident, it took a couple of persons to get him back on his feet as can be seen from the video, while the photos below show the extent of damage to the tent setting after the collapse.

#WATCH: Stage collapses at Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav's campaign rally in Muzaffarpur's Minapur Assembly Constituency.#BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/pZIfEINAm1 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020

Bihar: The stage and tent set up for Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav's campaign rally collapses.



He was addressing people in Muzaffarpur's Minapur Assembly Constituency.#BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/GBNnVKDIbH — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020

Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party and Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan's Azad Samaj Party have joined hands to form the Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) to contest the Bihar Assembly polls.

The series of stage collapses of Opposition

This collapse of Pappu Yadav comes after the consecutive collapse of Congress leaders. On Thursday, the stage of Congress Jale candidate Maskoor Usmani fell immediately after he said that 'in a Democracy, people are well aware when to make a person the ruler and when to make him fall.'

Usmani was addressing a poll rally and he said, "It is democracy, people choose their leaders, people know when to elect them and when to make them fall." Just as he finished his sentence, the stage fell taking Usmani and other Congress leaders down.

The sequence did not stop at that, on Thursday evening, Congress leaders addressing a gathering in Bagahi Deoraj constituency also suffered the same fate. The video soon went viral, and in it, Congress leaders Imran Pratapgarhi and Akhilesh Singh could be seen tripping over each other, as the jam-packed stage slumped to the ground.

#WATCH Bihar: Stage collapsed during a public rally of Congress party at Bagahi Deoraj in West Champaran, earlier today.



Party leaders Imran Pratapgarhi and Akhilesh Singh along with several party workers were present on the stage when it collapsed. pic.twitter.com/VoCpT95b0s — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

BJP, not leaving the chance to take a jibe at the fallen Congress camp leaders, opined that the trend of falls in elections have started again with RJD and their alliances falling over each other. "Indeed, the public knows everything!", BJP said as it took the swipe on the opposition.

Bihar Elections 2020

Bihar is bracing for the second and third phase of the Legislative Assembly Elections which is due on November 3 and November 7 which will be contested in 172 assembly constituencies, while the vote counting will be conducted on November 10. The first phase of elections was held in 71 assembly constituencies on October 28, which saw a voter turnout of 55.69%, a better poll percentage as compared to that in 2015.

A major battle is expected between the two major alliances -- NDA and Mahagathbandhan. From the NDA fold, BJP is contesting on 121 seats of which 11 seats have been allocated to its smaller allies, while the ruling JDU in coalition with BJP is contesting on 122 seats of which 7 seats are allotted to Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM, in the 243 seat Bihar assembly election. On the other hand, Mahagathbandhan consisting of RJD and Congress with 144:70 seat-sharing ratio along with three other Communist parties contesting on 29 seats. LJP which was an NDA ally is contesting solo as the party made an exit from the alliance for having differences over the seat-sharing ratio with JDU.

Then there is 'Grand Democratic Secular Front' with Owaisi's AIMIM aligning with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD, and SBSP, Kushwaha being the chief ministerial face, besides Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party and Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan's Azad Samaj Party led Progressive Democratic Alliance.

