After Delhi, Now Jharkhand Bans Chhath Puja At Water Bodies Due To COVID; BJP Objects

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Chhath Puja in public ponds, lakes and rivers has been banned by the Delhi government. Following suit, on Sunday, the Jharkhand government has also banned Chhath Puja at public ponds, lakes, rivers, dams, reservoirs. The guidelines said that since it is not possible to ensure the compliance of national directive of social distancing norm of 'do gaz ki doori' while performing Chhath Puja, therefore the ban is being imposed.

Other restrictions that have been imposed are - no stalls of any kind near the banks of any public any other water body, no bursting of firecrackers is permitted in public places, no musical or any other entertainment/ cultural program.

Chhath puja in water bodies including public ponds, lakes, rivers, dams, reservoirs shall not be permitted in view of COVID-19 pandemic: #Jharkhand Government pic.twitter.com/6ZEUhFcePx — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

READ | No Chhath Puja At Public Places In Delhi Due To COVID-19: DDMA

READ | Jharkhand CM greets people on state's Foundation Day; pays homage to Birsa Munda

Delhi bans Chhath Puja due to COVID

An order issued by Chief Secretary and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) executive committee chairman Vijay Dev on Tuesday issued directions to all district magistrates (DMs) and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) for strict compliance and to encourage people to celebrate Chhath at their homes during the pandemic.

It also directed the DMs and DCPs to hold meetings with religious and community leaders as well as Chhath Puja Samitis before the festival to get their cooperation to maintain law and order and harmony, and to sensitise the public on the compliance of guidelines and instructions to combat COVID-19.

The Chhath Puja is celebrated in Delhi in a big way by the natives of Bihar and eastern UP. The two-day festival, falling on November 20-21 this year, involves worship of the Sun God at a water body like a river, pond or tank.

READ | '6 years no introspection, what hope now?': Kapil Sibal unsparing about Congress' plight

BJP slams Kejriwal

BJP on Friday slammed the Delhi government for banning Chhath Puja. "The Delhi government has opened all markets and DTC busses are plying with no social distancing. The same government is banning the puja in the name of Covid-19. This is clearly a failure of this government. Rather than banning celebrations, arrangements should have been made to ensure "do gaz ki doori" (social distancing)," Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta told news agency ANI.

READ | 'Vel Yatra' relaunched in Chennai despite AIADMK's disapproval; BJP faces flak from ally