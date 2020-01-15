The Debate
After Digvijaya Singh Insisting On 'Dr Naik', RJD's Tejashwi Settles For 'Zakir Naik Ji'

Politics

After Digvijaya Singh posted a video of Zakir Naik on Twitter and addressed him as 'Dr. Zakir Naik,' RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addressed him as 'Zakir Naik Ji'

Tejashwi

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh earlier in the day invited a new controversy upon himself after he posted a video on his official social media handle of hate preacher Zakir Naik. In the video, the hate preacher claims to have heard from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's representatives who asked him to support the government over the abrogation of Article 370. Hours after Digvijaya Singh tweeted out the controversial video, now, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has echoed Congress' words and went on to address Fugitive Zakir Naik as 'Zakir Ji'. 

In his statement given to a news agency, Tejashwi said, "Whatever video he has released, it is important to know that these people who have sent an invitation to call for 'Zakir Naik Ji', these are the same people who until a few days ago, called Zakir Naik to be a traitor, instigator, and almost whatnot. The same people should today answer on why were they abusing Naik a few days ago and are now sending a delegation to call him back."

READ | Sena's Arvind Sawant refuses to believe 'traitor' Zakir Naik's dubious claim on PM Modi

RJD's 'Zakir Naik Ji' is not the first time that the opposition has addressed the hate-preacher with a title or honourary respect. Congress leader Digvijay Singh has also referred to Zakir Naik as Dr. Zakir Naik in the past.

The Congress party has time and again set classic examples of referring to terrorists with respect. Some of the examples include, 'Shri Hafiz Saeed', 'Osama-Ji', and Afzal Guru-ji.

READ | Cong's Digvijaya Singh absolves Zakir Naik of communal hate, claims govt approached him

Digvijaya Singh accuses PM Modi and HM Shah of deal-making 

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Digvijaya Singh shared a video and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of engaging in a deal-making process with hate-preacher Zakir Naik. 

However, when confronted on the BJP claiming Naik enjoyed support from Congress, Digvijaya Singh backtracked and said Congress never "officially" supported 'Dr. Zakir Naik'.

READ | 'Nothing can be more foolish': Sushil Modi slams Digvijaya, Cong for backing Zakir Naik

READ | Malaysia exam paper poses question on Zakir Naik, calls hate-preacher 'icon'

