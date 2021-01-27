After Farmers' Tractor Rally Violence In Delhi, Union Cabinet To Hold Meeting Today

A day after the tractor parade which was meant to highlight the demands of the protesting farmer unions dissolved into anarchy on the streets of Delhi, the Union Cabinet has scheduled a meeting on Wednesday via video conferencing. An official informed ANI sources that the Union Cabinet meeting will take place at 10:30 am.

Union Cabinet to hold a meeting

This comes after thousands of protestors in the national capital on Republic Day broke through barricades, clashed with police, brandished swords and sticks, overturned vehicles, hoisted communal flags from the ramparts of the iconic Red Forts. In the last meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, 2020, the Union Cabinet had approved the export of Akash Missile System aiming to achieve the target of USD 5 billion of defence export and improve strategic relations with friendly foreign countries.

The Union Cabinet had also approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of the Republic of India and the Royal Government of Bhutan on Cooperation in the peaceful users of outer space signed on November 19, 2020, by both sides at Bangalore/Thimpu and exchanged. The Union Cabinet had also approved the opening of 3 Indian Missions in Estonia, Paraguay and Dominican Republic in 2021.

Farmers' Rally Violence: 83 Delhi Police personnel injured

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police revealed 83 of its personnel were injured in the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in the national capital against the agrarian laws. As per sources, this includes 34 personnel injured in East Delhi and 41 others injured at the Red Fort. Speaking to the media, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava appealed to the protesters to maintain peace and return to the borders through the designated routes. Moreover, sources informed Republic TV that the police is likely to register 4 FIRs against the protesters.

Delhi violence

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

In a statement issued earlier, the Delhi Police stated, "The Delhi Police showed considerable restraint till the end, but the protesting farmers defied the conditions and started their march well ahead of schedule and they chose the path of violence and sabotage. In view of this, the Delhi Police took necessary steps with restraint to maintain law and order. This movement has caused great damage to public property and many police personnel have also been injured".

As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi. In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. In wake of the current situation, the internet services have been temporarily suspended in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and their adjoining areas till 11.59 pm on January 26.

(With ANI inputs)