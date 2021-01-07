PM Narendra Modi To Dedicate Rewari-Madar Freight Section Corridor To Nation

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 306 km Rewari-Madar Section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC). PM Modi will also flag off the world's first Double Stack Long Haul 1.5 km long Container Train hauled by electric traction from New Ateli-New Kishangarh during the event. He will dedicate the Rewari-Madar section of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor to the nation at 11 AM via video conferencing. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal along with Governors and Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Haryana will also be present at the occasion.

READ | PM Modi Condemns 'unlawful Protests' At US Capitol, Calls For 'peaceful Transfer Of Power'

Rewari-Madar Section of WDFC

The New Rewari - New Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor is situated in Haryana and Rajasthan. It consists of nine newly built dedicated freight corridor (DFC) stations which include three junction stations in New Rewari, New Ateli and New Phulera and remaining other six junctions in Madar. This section will also ensure seamless connectivity with the western ports situated in Gujarat. The opening of this stretch will benefit various industries in Rewari - Manesar, Narnaul, Phulera and Kishangarh areas of Rajasthan and Haryana and will also enable better usage of the container depot of CONCOR at Kathuwas. Earlier, on 29th December 2020, Prime Minister dedicated the 351-km New Bhaupur- New Khurja section of the EDFC to the nation. Seamless connectivity between the WDFC and EDFC will be achieved with the inauguration of this section.

READ | PM Modi Inaugurates 351km New Bhaupur-New Khurja Section Of Eastern Freight Corridor EDFC

Double Stack Long Haul Container Train Operation

The Double Stack Long Haul Container Train Operation will be first-ever enhanced axle load of 25 tons that will maximize capacity utilization. It has been designed for DFCCIL by RDSO’s wagon department. These wagons on a long-haul double-stack container train on the western freight corridor can carry four times in terms of container units compared to the current traffic on Indian Railways. These trains will run at the maximum speed of 100 km/per hour as opposed to the current maximum speed of 75 km/per hour on the Indian Railway tracks. The average speed of freight trains will be increased to 70 km/per hour from the existing speed of 26 km/per hour.

READ | As US Confers 'Legion Of Merit' On Narendra Modi, Ministers Hail PM's Dynamic Leadership

READ | Punjab BJP Leaders Mediating Between Farmers & Govt Meet PM Modi; Assure Breakthrough Soon