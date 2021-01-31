After Joining BJP, Rajib Banerjee Says WB Wants 'Sonar Bangla'; Suvendu Makes Huge Claim

A day after ex-TMC neta Rajib Banerjee joined the BJP in presence of Amit Shah in Delhi, he addressed a poll rally at Dumurjala stadium in Howrah, and lashed out at TMC. He said that there is no law and order in Bengal and false cases are registered on all the people who want development. Stating that Bengal now wants a "double engine" government and a 'Sonar Bangla', Banerjee also hailed the leadership in BJP. In the same rally, TMC-turned BJP Suvendu Adhikari said that by February 28, Mamata's TMC will only consist of her kin.

Suvendu said, "Trinamool Congress is no longer a party but a private limited company. By February 28, TMC private limited company will be vacated, nobody will be left there."

Rajib Banerjee had joined the saffron party along with Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti and Rudranil Ghosh and on Sunday they all shared the stage with Union Minister Smriti Irani, BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh & Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Starting a new journey for a better Bengal pic.twitter.com/ft2Ch7F4O3 — Rajib Banerjee (@RajibBanerjeeWB) January 30, 2021

Trinamool's high-level exits

The Mamata Banerjee-led party recently saw the exit of Suvendu Adhikari along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders - who joined BJP and have now been fielded in the saffron party's political campaign. Later, Adhikari's two brothers joined BJP, while his father has been removed from his party post. While sports minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla has 'retired' from politics, Rajib Banerjee has joined BJP. West Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 222 seats, will go to polls in April-May 2021.

BJP vs TMC in West Bengal Elections

The BJP has claimed it'll win 200 seats, while the Trinamool, via Prashant Kishor has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99. West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will contest polls from Nandigram, the place that paved way for her rule in the state, and her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari - who is now in BJP - has vowed to defeat her.

