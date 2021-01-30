Bengal SP Who Arrested BJP Workers For 'goli Maaro' Slogan Quits; Denies Political Entry

In a turn of events, the Superintendent of police of Chandannagar in Bengal's Hooghly resigned from service on Saturday, citing personal reasons. Humayun Kabir, an Inspector General-rank officer, was due to retire on April 30 and could have sought an extension but instead, decided to quit by January 31.

The SP had recently made headlines after he ordered the arrest of three BJP workers for allegedly raising "shoot the traitors" slogans at a roadshow last week. The slogan was heard at an election rally led by TMC-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

The ruling TMC had faced criticism over the arrest of BJP workers because no action was taken against its own members who raised the same slogan in Kolkata a day before. Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, however, said the arrests were "a police matter and the party had no hand in it".

Humayun Kabir rules out political entry

Kabir is the first IPS officer to resign in Bengal in recent years. He was promoted to the rank of IG in December. Since his wife Anindita Kabir joined the TMC last November, his resignation triggered speculations that he may follow suit. The officer, however, ruled out his possible entry into politics.

Kabir said he resigned because he could not find time for other works due to his association with many social welfare organizations. Kabir said joining politics was his wife's individual's decision and he does not plan to do the same. The former IG's is indeed associated with several NGOs in the state. He had received criticism for a rightist organisation last year for saying at a non-government programme that he will stand by Muslims during hours of peril.

Humayun Kabir is being replaced by Gaurav Sharma as the new Chandannagar police chief. Prior to this, Sharma was a joint commissioner with the Kolkata Police.

