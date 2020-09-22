After RS Boycott, Opposition Follows Suit In Lok Sabha; Farm Bills Remain Sticking Issue

In a massive development on Tuesday, the opposition announced a boycott of the Lok Sabha to protest against the suspension of 8 Upper House MPs and the farm bills. Earlier in the day, Congress and other like-minded parties staged a walkout from the House and announced that they will boycott the rest of the Monsoon session of Rajya Sabha after Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu refused to revoke the suspension of the 8 MPs. TMC’s Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen, Sanjay Singh of AAP, Congress leaders Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain and KK Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem of the CPI(M) were suspended by Naidu on Monday for misbehaving with RS Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Singh.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stated that RS and LS are like twin brothers. He opined that the Lok Sabha has to be concerned if the other House is in pain. He clarified that the opposition had no problem in the session continuing as long as the Centre agreed to take back the bills. Refusing to concede to this demand, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi remarked that it was very unfortunate to witness the developments of the Upper House being discussed in the Lok Sabha.

Opposition parties are boycotting Lok Sabha in support of suspended RS members: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in LS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 22, 2020

Delhi: Opposition MPs, inlcuding Congress' Adhir Ranjan Choudhary and NCP's Supriya Sule, hold a meeting in Parliament premises after boycotting the ongoing Lok Sabha session. https://t.co/IwTAyxviby pic.twitter.com/hjo8J16zOC — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

Suspended MPs stage dharna

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. On the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. These bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha amid the opposition ruckus on September 20.

Meanwhile, the suspended MPs sat on a nightlong dharna outside the Parliament in protest against the purported injustice being meted out to the farmers. On Tuesday morning, they also rebuffed the RS Deputy Chairperson's attempt to personally serve them tea. Speaking to the media, Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hinted that the suspension may be reconsidered if the concerned members tendered an apology. However, PM Modi and his Cabinet colleagues have ruled out a rethink on the farm bills.

