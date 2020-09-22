Haryana Govt To Sell Farm Produce At 1 Percent Fee In Market: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

The Haryana government has decided to sell all the farm produce at only a 1 percent fee in the market, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said on Monday, September 21, after meeting with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The decision by the state government comes after the Parliament has passed two farm bills during the monsoon session earlier this week.

“The government has decided that all the produce will be sold in the market at 1 percent fee instead of the previous 4 percent fee,” Chautala said. “The discussions on how to run the markets smoothly in the wake of the three farm bills, passed by the Parliament, were done,” he added.

"It was also discussed that how do the produce be purchased on Minimum support price (MSP)" the deputy Chief Minister added.

'I Will Quit My Post The Day...'

On Sunday the Deputy Chief Minister had asserted that there is no threat to the Minimum Support Price system in the agriculture bills passed during the Parliament. At the same time, he resolved to quit his post if the MSP is done away with.

There is no mention of ending minimum support price (MSP) system in the #AgricultureBills passed by Parliament. I will quit my post the day any danger to the MSP system is posed: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala (file photo) pic.twitter.com/iUnP01nVwn — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

Rajya Sabha passes Farm bills

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha passed Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 amid opposition protest in the Rajya Sabha. The bills were earlier passed by Lok Sabha with a voice vote a couple of days back and the opposition parties have been alleging that MSP will be impacted due to the bills.

The farm bills were introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to replace the ordinances promulgated on June 5. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. While on the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 guards and empowers farmers to engage with processors, large retailers, wholesalers, exporters for farm services.

(With inputs from ANI)