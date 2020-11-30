After SAD, RLP Threatens To Quit NDA Over Farm Laws; Makes Three Demands To HM Amit Shah

Two months after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) quit the BJP-led NDA alliance over the three farm bills, another ally - the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has now threatened to break ties with the alliance over the ongoing farmers' agitation. In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, RLP National Convenor Hanuman Beniwal presented three demands and stated that he would have to 'think over' continuing as NDA's ally if they were not met. RLP's ultimatum comes as the farmers' agitation entered its 5th day on Tuesday with thousands protesting in the national capital against the contentious farm laws.

The Lok Sabha MP has demanded that the three agrarian laws should be 'immediately withdrawn' and all the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission to be implemented. He has also urged the Home Minister to provide a 'proper space' to the farmers for their protest and to initiate talks immediately, even before the ministerial meeting scheduled on December 3.

"Amit Shah ji, in view of the ongoing farmers' protest, the three agrarian laws implemented should be withdrawn immediately and all the recommendations of the Swaminathan commission should be implemented and provide a proper space to farmers for their protest and initiate immediate talks," MP Hanuman Beniwal wrote in Hindi.

READ | Delhi CM Urges People To Extend Assistance To Protesting Farmers On Guru Nanak Jayanti

READ | Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Unveils Projects On Gurpurab; Slams Pak For Creating Tensions

RLP after SAD?

RLP holds three Lok Sabha seats in the Rajasthan Assembly which it had contested as a part of the NDA alliance. However, the party has strong support from the Jat community which is dominant in nearly 10-15 constituencies.

Earlier in September, the Shiromani Akali Dal had pulled out of the NDA alliance with then Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigning from her post. Harsimrat Kaur had resigned from the post of the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries after the farm bills were passed in Lok Sabha. The party had broken off its ties with the NDA after three farm bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha as well amid stringent opposition.

READ | Home Min Constitutes High-level Committee To Deliberate With Farmers, Promises Swift Talks

Home Ministry constitutes high-level committee

In yet another appeal by the Central government to the farmers' unions to call off the ongoing agitation, the Home Ministry has promised to constitute a high-level committee of Union Ministers to hold discussions with the farmers. In a letter to the protesting parties on Saturday, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has assured the farmers that the talks slated to be held on December 3 will be preponed as soon as the protestors shift to the Burari Park in Delhi. The Home Secretary has highlighted in his letter that several arrangements have been made at Burari Park where the protestors can demonstrate peacefully.

READ | Harsimrat Kaur's Gloves Off As SAD Quits NDA; Slams BJP & Invokes 'Vajpayee-Badal Sahab'