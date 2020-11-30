Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Unveils Projects On Gurpurab; Slams Pak For Creating Tensions

On Guru Nanak Sahib's 551st Prakash Purb, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday inaugurated the Gurpurab celebrations at Sultanpur Lodhi. The Chief Minister inaugurated development works to be carried out in the holy city which includes a Solar Power Plant, Smart Anganwadi Centre and Senior Secondary Boys School.

'Pakistan's designs can be thwarted if...'

While addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister attacked Pakistan and said, “Our neighbour always attempts to create tension in the country. Its designs can be thwarted if we stay united.”

[Live] From Sultanpur Lodhi with the people of Punjab to celebrate the auspicious occasion of 551st Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. https://t.co/BhvEBrsTIn — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 30, 2020

Happy to share that today we have dedicated a number of projects in Sultanpur Lodhi to #PrakashPurb including a Solar Power Plant, Smart Anganwadi Centre, Sr Sec Boys School & Sewage treatment plants. pic.twitter.com/Yldu0JdpPA — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 30, 2020

Later, he left for Dera Baba Nanak to pay obeisance. According to media reports, Captain Amarinder Singh also said that he was upset that the Governor did not accept resolutions against the controversial agriculture laws despite having sent him the resolution twice. He, however, did not say much about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech that his government was firm on the laws.

Punjab CM hits back at Khattar

Meanwhile, Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday hit back at his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar over allegations that he did not respond to repeated calls made over the farmers' issue, asking why the latter did not use official channels to contact him. The Punjab CM also trashed the call records released by Khattar, claiming to be proof of attempts made to get in touch with him, as "complete fraud", saying by this the Haryana Chief Minister has exposed his "deception" even more sharply.

READ | Rajinikanth drops 'announcement soon' hint on political entry; claims RMM cadre's support

READ | China reveals plan to build the world's largest hydropower project on Brahmaputra river

"If at all someone from his (Khattar's) office called my residence, why were the calls made to an attendant? Why were official channels not used to get in touch with me?" Singh posed. Flaunting a page of his own office register cannot condone Khattar's lies, he said in a statement in Chandigarh. Khattar has claimed said that he had tried to talk to his Punjab counterpart on many occasions over the telephone on the 'Dilli Chalo' march by farmers' protesting the Central farm reform laws.

READ | Ravi Shankar Prasad reaches out to Farmers; assures 'farm laws do not abolish APMC mandis'

READ | Tejashwi's Mahagathbandhan to woo Chirag Paswan for fight against Sushil Modi in RS polls?