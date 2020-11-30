Delhi CM Urges People To Extend Assistance To Protesting Farmers On Guru Nanak Jayanti

Wishing the people on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appealed to them to extend all possible help to the farmers gathered near the borders. Several farmers' unions are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Kejriwal pointed out that these farmers were encountering a lot of difficulties.

He revealed that all AAP workers and legislators were ensuring that the farmers are taken care of. According to the Delhi CM, India cannot progress ahead if its farmers continue to be unhappy. On this occasion, he expressed hope that the Centre shall talk to the farmers at the earliest for resolving their demands.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "Today, the country's farmers at the Haryana-Delhi border and UP-Delhi border are facing great difficulty. They are sitting there for the last 5-6 days to talk to the Centre regarding their demands. When we are feeling cold inside our homes, imagine how our farmers are sleeping in the open. They are facing a lot of difficulties. I express the hope that the Centre will talk to them at the earliest and resolve their problems. All workers and MLAs of AAP are engaged in their service. I have told them to fulfill all requirements of the farmers. On the Guru Parv, I appeal to the people of Delhi to help the farmers on the borders in whatever way possible. They are our country's farmers. The country in which the farmers are unhappy cannot progress ahead. We have to serve farmers with full devotion."

Read: PM Modi Attacks Opposition For 'fearmongering' Over Agrarian Laws; Reaches Out To Farmers

Read: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Unveils Projects On Gurpurab; Slams Pak For Creating Tensions

The impasse over talks continues

A day earlier, farmers' associations rejected Union Minister Amit Shah's offer of the Centre initiating talks with them before the scheduled meeting on December 3. Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, Surjeet Singh Phul - the State president of BKU Krantikari (Punjab) dubbed the pre-condition for the talks as an "insult" to the farmers. He ruled out the possibility of farmers moving to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, alleging that it is an "open jail".

Moreover, he announced that the protesting farmers shall block five entry points to Delhi. On this occasion, the farmers' leader made it clear that no political party will be allowed to speak on their platform. He also stressed that they were prepared for a long stir with ration lasting for four months.

Read: Punjab Farmers Sold More Paddy At Higher MSP Than Last Year: Union Minister Javadekar On Opposition To New Farm Laws