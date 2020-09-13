After Sandalwood, Drug-nexus Links Reach Karnataka Netas Over Alleged JDS-Colombo Trip

Drug Mafia case of Karnataka has taken major twists and turns as the investigation progresses in the case. After Sandalwood, now drug mafia connections have found their way in to political circles too. Self-claimed activist and celebrity manager Prashanth Sambargi spoke to Republic Media Network and alleged that actor Sanjjana Galrani and Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan attended the event in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

“My allegation is not that actor Sanjjana and MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan were in the same flight or same hotel. My claim is that they attended that event.”

Clarifying his visit to Colombo at then JD(S) party meeting, former JDS MLA and sitting Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan claimed, "I did not say that I have never gone to Colombo or casinos. When in JD(S), I went there with HD Kumaraswamy and 26 MLAs. Barring Deve Gowda's son, HD Revanna and one more party MLA, all other party MLAs went there and went to casinos also. I go to Colombo once in a year or so, I go to Colombo and go to casinos. Is it illegal? I have not gone to Pakistan. As a matter of fact, most of the Karnataka legislators go to Colombo and go to casinos."

He continued, "To be honest, more number of BJP MLAs go to casinos than MLAs of other political parties. What that person (Sambargi) is alleging is that I am involved with drug peddlers. If anyone proves that, I am ready to be hanged and I will urge the government to hang any politician who is involved with drug mafia.”

Distancing himself from all these allegations, former CM HD Kumarswamy tweeted and clarified, “It's true that our MLAs and I went to Colombo once to discuss party strategy. It wasn't hidden. 2014 June, I had made a public statement that I had gone to Colombo. I went there with MLAs because there is no secrecy. I spoke to the media before I boarded the plane. That was the first and last time I went to Colombo. He (Zameer) had come with me and I didn't go with him.”

Kumaraswamy clarifies in a series of tweets

ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಗೌಪ್ಯ ಕಾರ್ಯಸೂಚಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಮುಂದಿನ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಕಾರ್ಯತಂತ್ರಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಚರ್ಚಿಸಲು ಶಾಸಕರು, ವಿಧಾನಪರಿಷತ್ ಸದಸ್ಯರು, ಮಾಜಿ ಶಾಸಕರು ಹಾಗೂ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ನಾಯಕರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಶ್ರೀಲಂಕಾದ ಕೊಲಂಬೋಗೆ ಒಮ್ಮೆ ಪ್ರವಾಸ ಹೋಗಿದ್ದು ನಿಜ. ಆದರೆ, ಕದ್ದು ಮುಚ್ಚಿ 'ಕೊಲಂಬೋ ಯಾತ್ರೆ' ಮಾಡಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ.

1/6 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) September 12, 2020

ಒಂದಾನೊಂದು ಕಾಲದಲ್ಲಿ ನಮ್ಮ ಪಕ್ಷದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ ರಾಜಕಾರಣಿಯೊಬ್ಬರು ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ಶಾಸಕರು ಮತ್ತು ನಾನು ಕೊಲಂಬೋ ಪ್ರವಾಸ ಕೈಗೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾಗಿ ನೀಡಿರುವ ಹೇಳಿಕೆ ಎತ್ತಣ ಮಾಮರ ಎತ್ತಣ ಕೋಗಿಲೆ ಎಂಬಂತಿದೆ.

2/6 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) September 12, 2020

2014 ರ ಜೂನ್ ತಿಂಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಪಕ್ಷ ಸಂಘಟನೆ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ವಿಸ್ತೃತವಾಗಿ ಚರ್ಚಿಸಲು ಕೊಲಂಬೋಗೆ ಪ್ರವಾಸ ಹೋಗುವುದಾಗಿ ಬಹಿರಂಗವಾಗಿಯೇ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಿಗೆ ಹೇಳಿ ಹೋಗಿದ್ದಲ್ಲದೇ, ಅಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ಶಾಸಕರ ಜೊತೆಗಿನ ಚರ್ಚೆಯ ದೃಶ್ಯಾವಳಿಗಳನ್ನು ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಿಗೆ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೆವು. ಇದರಲ್ಲಿ ಯಾವುದೇ ಗುಟ್ಟು ಇರಲಿಲ್ಲ.

3/6 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) September 12, 2020

ನೆರೆಯ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಗೋವಾ ಇಲ್ಲವೇ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ರೆಸಾರ್ಟ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಭೆ ನಡೆಸುವುದಕ್ಕಿಂತ ಯಾವುದೇ ಅಡಚಣೆ ಇಲ್ಲದೆ ಶಾಸಕರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಮುಕ್ತವಾಗಿ ಚರ್ಚಿಸಲು ಕೊಲಂಬೋ ಪ್ರವಾಸ ದುಬಾರಿಯಲ್ಲ ಎಂಬ ಕಾರಣಕ್ಕೆ ಇಂತಹ ಸಭೆ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದು ನಿಜ. ವಿಮಾನ ಹತ್ತುವಾಗಲೂ ಮತ್ತು ವಾಪಸು ಬಂದಾಗ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಿಗೆ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದೇನೆ.

4/6 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) September 12, 2020

ಕೊಲಂಬೋ ಪ್ರಯಾಣ ಅದೇ ಮೊದಲು ಮತ್ತು ಕೊನೆ. ಇದರಲ್ಲಿ ಬಚ್ಚಿಡುವುದು ಏನೇನೂ ಇಲ್ಲ. ಅವರು ನಮ್ಮೊಂದಿಗೆ ಬಂದಿದ್ದರೆ ಹೊರತು ನಾವು ಅವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಹೋಗಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ.

5/6 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) September 12, 2020

ಆಚಾರವಿಲ್ಲದ ನಾಲಿಗೆ ನಿನ್ನ

ನೀಚ ಬುದ್ಧಿಯ ಬಿಡು ನಾಲಿಗೆ

ವಿಚಾರವಿಲ್ಲದೆ ಪರರ ದುಶಿಸುವುದಕ್ಕೆ

ಚಾಚಿ ಕೊಂಡಿರುವಂತ ನಾಲಿಗೆ

ಸತತವು ನುಡಿ ಕಂಡ್ಯ ನಾಲಿಗೆ

ಚಾಡಿ ಹೇಳಲು ಬೇಡ ನಾಲಿಗೆ

ಪುರಂದರ ದಾಸರು

6/6 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) September 12, 2020

“MLA Zameer Khan is confusing people and diverting the issue by creating connections between political party meetings and his commercial visit to casinos. He (Zameer) is confusing people and he is not talking about specific event highlighted in the video of 40 seconds dated 08.09.2019 where Sheikh Faizulla along with Vivek Oberoi and actor Sanjjana were seen participating. The eyewitness who attended the event and regular gamblers have confirmed to us that Zameer Ahmed Khan lost Rs 6 crore while playing there,” Prashanth Sambargi added.

