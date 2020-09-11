Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Why The Kannada Film Industry Is Under Scanner, What We Know

As Bollywood comes under the scanner of central agencies probing a 'drug angle' in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, the use of narcotics in Kannada's Sandalwood industry has hit the limelight. Here's what we know so far.

Filmmaker alleges drug menace in industry

The drug racket prevalent in the Kannada film industry - 'Sandalwood' came to light when deceased journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother - Indrajit Lankesh exposed the involvement of certain actors in the drug menace. The filmmaker, in interviews to media channels over the death of Kannada actor, Chiranjeevi Sarja had claimed that young budding actors widely consume banned substances in the industry. He named two actresses who were allegedly not being interrogated due to their supposed political connections.

Police, CCB take over

The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB then approached Lankesh over his statements, requesting his corporation to dig into the consumption and procurement of drugs in the Kannada film industry. Police sources claim that drugs being supplied through the ‘dark net’ were detected while raiding the places of alleged drug peddlers. Three alleged drug peddlers - M Anoop, Anikha D and R Ravindran were then arrested by the NCB. Drugs like LSD, MDM, ecstasy, cannabis worth Rs 1.25 crores were seized from their possession.

Political parties, the administration under scanner

One of the arrested accused, drug peddler - Mohammed Anoop then named CPM's state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son - Kannada actor Bineesh Kodiyeri in the 'Sandalwood' drug racket. Shortly after, the NCB raided the house of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Corporator Keshavamurthy and his son Yashas in connection with the drug racket. Yashas was then served a notice by NCB to appear before September 7 in connection with his alleged links to drug peddlers.

Actors arrested, houses raided

Meanwhile, Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi was arrested in connection with the case and sent to 5-day police custody by a Bengaluru court. In connection to the drug bust, Dwivedi's Bengaluru residence was also raided by the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

Shortly after, the CCB raided the house of actor Sanjjanaa Galrani in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Patil confirmed that the team conducted the search activities at Sanjjanaa Galrani’s house, after obtaining a search warrant from the court, she was later arrested by the team.

The officials also mentioned that Sanjjanaa was kept under a scanner, ever since her friend, realtor Rahul was arrested by the CCB in connection with the drug case. Viren Khanna, too, has been arrested in the case.

On Friday, the arrested Sandalwood actress, however, dramatically refused to give her blood samples for a dope test as a part of the CCB's investigation. Sanjjanaa threw a fit claiming that it was her fundamental right to say no to giving a blood sample and that her lawyers had informed her to do so.

The investigation is still ongoing in the case.

