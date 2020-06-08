Ahead Of 2021 Polls, BJP Vs TMC War Goes Virtual As Amit Shah Eyes Bengal After Bihar

A day after Home Minister Amit Shah's first virtual rally in Bihar on Sunday, TMC MP from Krishnanagar Mahua Moitra took on the former BJP chief on Twitter. In Shah's Jansabha or virtual rally, which was the first-ever virtual political rally of the country, the home minister made it clear that NDA would contest the assembly polls in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and win a two-thirds majority.

The MP stated, "Bihar Virtual Jansabha by Mr. Shah has him focus on Ram Mandir, Art 370, Triple Talaq & CAA.

Has his survey team asked >10lakh migrants who have returned to Bihar if ANY of these issues helped them during lockdown plight and arduous journey home?"

Shah is also slated to conduct a virtual rally in Bengal on June 9, as Bengal inches close to its electoral battle in 2021. The MP's comment is also been seeing as the beginning of a social media war between TMC and BJP ahead of the mega 2021 state elections.

Amit Shah's rally will be live-streamed on BJP’s official YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages on the 9th. BJP State Chief Dilip Ghosh has stated that he will send recorded video messages appealing to the people to join the rally virtually to make it a success. As new guidelines of social distancing will not allow massive gatherings, virtual rallies seem to be the new key for political parties.

The virtual rally might be the first such to be held by any political party in Bengal, but will not be Amit Shah's first rally in 2020 in Bengal. In February, Shah had physically conducted a massive jansabha in Kolkata's brigade parade ground, where he declared his plan of winning Bengal 'electorally' in 2021. BJP had taken on the Mamata Banerjee led TMC government on various issues from that rally which mainly aimed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and other civic elections that were scheduled for 2020.

After Bihar, Trinamool gears up for Shah's Bengal virtual rally with 2021 polls