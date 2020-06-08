JDU Welcomes Amit Shah's Virtual Rally Remarks; 'NDA Will Win Bihar With Huge Majority'

After the conclusion of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's digital rally in poll-bound Bihar, Rajya Sabha MP and Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Sunday welcomed Home Minister Amit Shah's claim of the NDA retaining power in the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

"NDA will win with a huge majority in the upcoming Assembly election in Bihar. We welcome the statements made by Amit Shahji," Tyagi told ANI.

Ahead of the rally, opposition parties such as Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had targeted the BJP and opined that BJP was playing politics amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Tyagi said the opposition was wrong in believing that the virtual rallies being held were political in nature.

"The Jansamvaad rally is not a political program, it is an interaction with people regarding the work done by the Modi government in its rule. Amit Shah has not made any passes or political comments. Shah has only enlisted the schemes and work done by the Centre and state government for Bihar," Tyagi said.

Amit Shah had lauded Nitish Kumar, also JDU president, for developing the state and targeted the dynastic opposition parties, accusing them of withholding Bihar's development during their rule.

Digital Rally by BJP

Marking a first, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, kicked off the poll campaign for the Bihar state elections scheduled in November 2020, via a 'virtual' rally from BJP Headquarters in Delhi. Claiming that this was not a political rally, Shah said that it was a 'Jan Samwad' rally to thank the 'corona warriors' and the people for fighting the pandemic.

In response to Amit Shah's digital rally, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had called for clanging thalis and bowls. Taking a dig at the Opposition - RJD, Amit Shah said that they had taken forward PM Modi's 'Janta curfew' call by welcoming him by banging thalis. Giving a digital push, Amit Shah addressed the people of the state through video conference and Facebook live, with a target of roping in at least one lakh people across the 243 assembly segments in Bihar. Apart from Shah, Union Ministers Nityanand Rai, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi too are present at the rally in Delhi. Sources state that at least 72,000 BJP workers have tuned in from various BJP offices in Bihar.

RJD's 'Thaali bajao' campaign

Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD initiated a 'Thaali bajao' politics to oppose Shah's virtual rally. Opposing the 'digital rally' of the BJP, RJD's Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday observed Garib Adhikar Diwas and clanged Thaali (plates) outside their residence while accusing the ruling alliance (BJP - JDU) of targeting the migrants. Uncertainty prevails over Bihar's state polls with Deputy CM Sushil Modi suggesting online polls.