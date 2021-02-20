Ahead Of Bengal Assembly Polls; ECI To Deploy 125 Companies Of Central Forces By Feb 25

Ahead of West Bengal elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to deploy 125 companies of Central Forces in the state by February 25, said a senior official on Friday. The official informed that the central armed police forces, which will be deployed in West Bengal will include 60 companies of the Central Reserve Police Police (CRPF), 30 companies of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and 5 companies each of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Bengal Polls: ECI to deploy 125 companies of Central Force

The official said, "The district-wise list of CAPF cops has been forwarded by the chief electoral officer of West Bengal. The senior superintendents of police and chief superintendents of police have been advised to take necessary steps for their accommodation, transportation and other logistics."

According to the deployment plan of ECI, one CRPF company designated for Birbhum district arrived in Bengal on Friday night. Meanwhile, 12 companies of the Central forces are scheduled to arrive in the poll-bound state of Bengal on Saturday. Apart from this, the Election Commission of India is mulling deploying 3 companies of SSB in Kolkata, 4 companies of CRPF in neighbouring Howrah Police Commissionerate area and 2 companies in Howrah (Rural) as well.

The official further informed that a maximum of 9 companies of CRPF each have been planned for Purulia and Jhargram districts. "The forces will lay stress on area domination, especially in the sensitive zones. The state police and senior officials of the district administration will be assisting them," he added. ECI has directed the security personnel to send daily reports to the CEO by 8 pm. ECI started the training of 24,000 polling officers in West Bengal on Friday, the official added.

West Bengal elections

Meanwhile, the BJP has claimed it will win 200 seats in the elections, while the TMC, via poll strategist Prashant Kishor, has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99. West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will contest polls from Nandigram, the place that paved way for her rule in the state, and her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari - who is now in BJP - has vowed to defeat her.

(With ANI inputs)