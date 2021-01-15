Andhra Police Arrests 15 Persons In 9 Temple Vandalism Cases, BJP & TDP Links Found

In a massive revelation, Andhra Pradesh DGP Goutam Savang on Friday, claimed that in nine temple vandalism cases 21 accused were identified - all having links to either BJP or TDP. Out of 21 accused - 15 have been arrested, while six are absconding. Of these 15 arrested - 13 are affiliated to TDP while 2 are affiliated to BJP, as per AP police.

AP Police: 21 accused related to BJP & TDP

Listing instances from temples in Sompeta, Yetigyrampeta, Singarayakonda, Marlaman - police allege that BJP or TDP cadres spread 'false propaganda' about 'broken sculptures', while actually the idols had been broken due to 'wear and tear'. In Kurnool's vandalism case, police allege all 4 accused are TDP cadres, while in the Kondalaveedu vandalism case, police alleged that a TDP-linked land owner garlanded slippers to a 'Anjaneya' idol to stop a land acquistion by the government. Lisiting instanced from Narasaropet amd Bommuru, Andhra police claim that fake news was propogated TDP and BJP cadres, as the incident did not occur.

Andhra's 'temple vandalism'

The state has seen a slew of attacks on temples - the latest being the desecration of Lord Ram idol in Sri Rama Swamy Devasthanam in Vizianagaram district. Hinting at an Opposition conspiracy behind the incidents, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy cited nine instances where the attack on the temples coincided with the launch of various welfare schemes by his government. The Andhra CM also described attacks on temples as "political guerrilla warfare" intended to defame Andhra Police and divert the attention of people from the work that his government is doing. Jagan has also constituted a 7-member State Level Communal Harmony Committee, along with district-level committees in a bid to tackle these incidents.

Jagan said, “Who benefits from smashing idols of God? Who benefits from anarchy in temples and chapels? Who benefits from provoking emotions and committing violence? Who benefits from making false propaganda that hurts people's faith? Vested interests are stooping to the level of even desecrating temples to gain political mileage. They are trying to divert public attention from government programs by resorting to attacks on temples."

On the other hand, Former Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu remarked, "In the last 19 months, over 120 attacks took place on temples. These attacks were going on according to a premeditated plan. Over 23 idols were demolished in six temples at Pithapuram. Durgamma temple was brought down in Guntur." BJP too has compared the current spate of attacks on temples to the destruction of Goa temples in the 16th century, alleging that the AP government was tacitly supporting a "particular religion".

