Chandrababu Naidu Slams Andhra DGP; 'working On CM Jagan's Orders, Protecting YSRCP Cadre'

Targeting the state government, Leader of the Opposition and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said that Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government is implicating those who raised the issue of temple attacks. He also accused Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang of taking instructions from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, claiming that action hadn't been taken on the Temple desecration incidents due to political influence.

Addressing a meeting of party Tirupati parliamentary segment leaders, Naidu said, "The YSRC activists, who are actually responsible for the temple attacks, are being saved from the cases. But those who are exposing these attacks are being implicated. No cases were filed on those who demolished the idols. Cases were filed against TDP leaders for visiting Ramatheertham, while there was no case against YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy and ruling party leaders who provoked the crowd."



Arrested people have BJP or TDP links

Andhra Pradesh DGP Goutam Savang on Friday, claimed that in nine temple vandalism cases 21 accused were identified - all having links to either BJP or TDP. Out of 21 accused - 15 have been arrested, while six are absconding. Of these 15 arrested - 13 are affiliated to TDP while 2 are affiliated to BJP, as per AP police.

Earlier, while highlighting the efforts taken by the Andhra Pradesh Police Department to prevent cases of temple vandalism, DGP Sawang said that Police station level communal harmony committees and 23,256 village defence squads are being set up. He also expressed his disappointment over comments made by Opposition leaders including former CM Chandrababu Naidu, adding that a multi-pronged strategy is in place to ensure the safety of religious institutions in the state.

Speaking to media in Vijayawada, the DGP said, "I have never heard these words in the 34 years of my service. He also called the comments by Naidu detestable and very unfortunate." He also said, "The government has already set up state and district level committees for communal harmony. Taking it a step further, we are setting up such committees at police station level, besides forming village defence squads."

Steps taken by Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

While CM Jagan termed the vandalism as Opposition's conspiracy, his state government also constituted a 16-member SIT to probe the attacks. The SIT will investigate all temple-related cases since September 2020. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy also announced that he will be forming a 7-member State Level Communal Harmony Committee, along with district-level committees. The committee headed by the state's Chief Secretary will comprise the DGP, principal secretaries (Home, Endowments, Minority Welfare, Political) and one member from Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Other communities. Condemning the recent spate of events, Reddy said that remote temples are being attacked each time the government launches an important scheme.

Additionally, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered a CID inquiry into the incident of desecration of Lord Ram idol in Sri Rama Swamy Devasthanam in Vizianagaram district and directed the State Endowments Ministry for renovation and repair work of the temple. He also laid the foundation stone for the new idol of Lord Ram.

