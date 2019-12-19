Congress' Ahmed Patel Hails 'unparalleled Commitment' Of Students Amid Rampant Protests

With the agitation over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) escalating in the country, Senior Congress party leader Ahmed Patel hailed the courage of the students for their 'unparalleled commitment to uphold the spirit of India'. The protests against CAA which began in Assam have now spread throughout the country. Protests have also spread to Karnataka, Gujarat, UP, Bihar, Chennai, Mumbai, Bhopal, Jammu, and Kerala. The major breakdown of law and order has been witnessed in these places. Taking to his Twitter, Patel stated that students have taken a stand whenever the government has digressed from the constitutional path.

India is proud of her student community, who have always demonstrated unparalleled commitment and zest to uphold the spirit of India



Whenever governments have strayed away from the constitutional path, students have been the real chowkidars

(1/2) — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) December 19, 2019

Our Republic is in crisis and the only remedy is in the unity of our people and Gandhian dissent (2/2) — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) December 19, 2019

Anti-CAA protests

Violent protests have been witnessed in Assam where 4 people have died, West Bengal where numerous public property was damaged and internet snapped in places, Delhi where buses were burnt and Jamia Millia students were attacked by Delhi police and currently experiencing internet shut down in several places. Hundreds have been detained in all these states. The protest is against the amended Citizenship Act which amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship.

Sporadic incidents of violence have been reported from Nadia, North 24 Parganas & Howrah districts. In retaliation to cut down misinformation being spread around the state, internet services suspended in Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas, as a precautionary measure by state officials.

