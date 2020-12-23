PM Modi To Release PM-KISAN Installment Worth Over Rs.18,000 Cr To Farmers On Dec 25

In a big boost for farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall release the next installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) at 12 pm on December 25. With 100% funding from the Central government, this scheme became operational from December 1, 2018. Under the aegis of PM-KISAN, Rs.6000 will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of small and marginal farmer families having combined land ownership of up to two hectares in three installments. Via video conferencing, the PM shall enable the transfer of over Rs.18,000 crore to more than 9 crore beneficiary farmer families on Friday.

This assumes significance amid the ongoing protests of the farmers against the three agrarian laws passed by both Houses of Parliament. Additionally, PM Modi will also have a discussion with farmers from 6 states wherein they shall share their experiences about the scheme and other initiatives taken by the Centre for their benefit. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar shall grace this occasion.

PM Modi will also have a conversation with farmers from 6 different states during the event. The farmers will share their experiences with PM-KISAN & also on various other initiatives taken by govt for farmers' welfare. Agriculture Minister will also be present: PMO https://t.co/zySkySBiH9 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2020

Protests against farm laws

On Tuesday, farmers' unions announced that they will write to British MPs to stop UK PM Boris Johnson from attending the Republic Day celebrations. Johnson has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation for being the Chief Guest for Republic Day in 2021. Addressing the media, farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu asserted that the UK PM should not come to India until the demands of the protesters are fulfilled.

Calling for exerting pressure on Johnson, Sandhu urged people of Punjabi origin to protest in front of all embassies across the world. So far, the farmers have refused to budge from their demand for the repeal of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They are expected to take a decision on the Centre's invite for talks later on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a delegation of Congress leaders led by Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will submit around two crore signatures urging the repeal of the farm laws to President Ram Nath Kovind on December 24.

