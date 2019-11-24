Ajit Pawar Confirms Stand By Changing Twitter Bio; Maintains He's An NCP Neta

Even as BJP is yet to prove its majority in the floor test in Maharashtra, NCP's Ajit Pawar has changed his Twitter Bio and has added Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra. This comes soon after the leader thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP leaders. He also assured the Prime Minister that there will be a stable government in Maharashtra.

Earlier, his Twitter bio said that he is an MLA from Baramati, former Deputy CM, and an NCP leader. While Ajit Pawar changed his bio, he maintained that he is still an NCP leader. This came even as he skipped the party's legislative meet on Saturday evening. As per sources, the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had summoned him and had suggested him to resign from the deputy CM's post.

In a massive turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar claimed that he has the support of few other NCP MLAs, all of them believed to be with him was present at the party meet with Sharad Pawar on Sunday evening. Distancing itself from Ajit Pawar's decision Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place. This development came after almost a month-long drama in which all the parties were given a chance by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra, failing which President Rule was imposed. The election result in the state gave a clear mandate to the Mahayuti, which had a fallout over the CM post. BJP won 105 seats and Sena 56 seats. The NCP bagged 54 seats and the Congress won 44 seats.

NCP takes action

Distancing itself from Ajit Pawar's move, NCP supremo on Saturday evening removed Ajit Pawar as the NCP legislative party leader. He was replaced by Jayant Patil. This came after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar made it clear that he did not endorse the decision of Ajit Pawar. Meanwhile, sources also revealed that 50 MLAs attended the NCP meeting called by Sharad Pawar, while 7 MLAs in the Ajit Pawar camp are believed to have changed their stance. As per the sources, the government has to prove its majority in the Maharashtra assembly by November 30.

