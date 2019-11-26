Shiv Sena Applies To SC To Stay ACB's Decision To Close 9 Cases Against Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Amid the fast-paced developments in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena is reportedly planning to seek a stay on the Anti-Crime Bureau decision to close 9 cases against Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, as per sources. Shiv Sena has stated in its application that no major policy decisions can be taken by the incumbent government before they prove their majority on the floor of the house, report sources. The Supreme Court is expected to give its verdict on the Maharashtra floor test on Tuesday at 10:30 AM.

ACB confirms probe still underway

While social media was abuzz on Monday that Deputy Chief Minister has been given clean chit in 9 cases, ACB has clarified that no clean chit has been given to Ajit Pawar in the multi-crore scam. ACB has closed the investigation into 9 open inquiries which were pending with the headquarters for over two months now. The nine cases that have been closed are related to irrigation projects in Washim, Yavatmal, Amravati, and Buldhana of the Vidarbha region and the agency is going through 3,000 tenders that were sanctioned by Ajit Pawar and his party colleagues.

SC verdict on Tuesday

Following the backlash on the hasty formation of the BJP-NCP coalition government, the Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on the government formation and when the floor test has to be conducted on Tuesday at 10:30 AM. On Monday, after hearing from both sides, the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance pushed for a floor test to be conducted immediately. But the BJP has asked for 7 days, stating that would be a more "reasonable time", which will allow the CM to respond to the petition as well conduct a floor test.

'We are 162' and Hotel politics

Later on Monday in a massive announcement, 162 MLAs of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP took an oath of allegiance at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, stating that they 'will not succumb to BJP' and will remain with the Maha Vikas Aghadi. BJP has slammed the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena for insulting all the MLAs and the voters of the state by making them take an oath in a private gathering. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLAs are still holed in Lemon Tree Hotel, Congress MLAs are in JW Marriott and NCP MLAs are in Grand Hyatt Hotel.

Fadnavis becomes CM, Ajit Pawar Deputy CM

In a massive turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar claimed that he has the support of a few other NCP MLAs, all of them have sworn allegiance to NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place.

This development came after almost a month-long drama in which all the parties were given a chance by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra, failing which President Rule was imposed. The election result in the state gave a clear mandate to the Mahayuti, which had a fallout over the CM post. BJP won 105 seats and Sena 56 seats. The NCP bagged 54 seats, and the Congress won 44 seats.



