Ajit Pawar's First Reaction After Stepping Down As Deputy CM

After the three days of dramatic events with regards to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stepping down, Ajit Pawar broke his silence before the oath-taking ceremony on Wednesday addressed questions on whether he is back to the NCP fold. Ajit Pawar stated, "When did I leave the party? I am still in the party." Ajit Pawar further stated, "Whatever the party decides that will only happen."

READ | SENSATIONAL: CM Devendra Fadnavis To Resign, Says 'BJP Won't Form Govt, Will Sit In Oppn'

READ | All NCP MLAs Want Ajit Pawar To Stay In Party's Fold, Says Chhagan Bhujbal

Sharad Pawar summons Ajit Pawar

In what is being called a major twist in Maharashtra's political scenario, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar resigned from his post on November 26. As per sources, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had summoned Ajit Pawar on Sunday and had asked him to resign. Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana also confirmed the resignation of Ajit Pawar. Speaking to media, right after the development, Sanjay Raut said Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be the CM. He also said there will be no rotational CM and that Uddhav Thackeray will ensure a stable government. He confirmed that Ajit Pawar who had extended his support to BJP is back to the fold.

BJP to sit in Opposition

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, November 26, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the sensational announcement of not forming the government in Maharashtra. CM Fadnavis said that BJP will sit in the Opposition and he would meet the Governor to tender his resignation as the party does not have numbers. The development comes even as the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning ordered that the floor test in Maharashtra assembly will be held at 5 PM on Wednesday. Fadnavis' press conference comes right after sources told Republic TV that his deputy, NCP leader Ajit Pawar has resigned from the post of Deputy CM. Making sharp remarks on Shiv Sena, Fadnavis said the mandate was given to the Mahayuti alliance but the tempt of power made Shiv Sena break 30 year-old-alliance. He said that his party will not indulge in horse-trading and therefore he will resign and sit in Opposition. He assured that his party will be a good opposition. He also said it is shameful that Shiv Sena will take oath under interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Nevertheless, he thanked Shiv Sena for being part of his five years tenure.

READ | Maharashtra LIVE Updates: 288 MLAs Take Oath Into State Assembly, A Month After Elections

READ | 'We Will Wait For SC Verdict': JDU's KC Tyagi On Maharashtra Govt Formation