All NCP MLAs Want Ajit Pawar To Stay In Party's Fold, Says Chhagan Bhujbal

Following Ajit Pawar's resignation as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday said that the party leaders want Ajit Pawar to stay in NCP's fold. Speaking to reporters after a meeting at party chief Sharad Pawar's residence, Bhujbal said:

"Everyone, all the MLAs, want Ajit Pawar to come back to the NCP. We requested the party leadership and also insisted Ajit Pawar to talk to Sharad Pawar. They have met, but we don't know what they discussed in the meeting."

Bhujbal said that discussions were also held by his party leaders on the future course of action of NCP which has entered into an alliance with Shiv Sena and Congress to form government in the state. Furthermore, BJP leader Raosaheb Patil Danve has asserted that Ajit Pawar has not betrayed the party.

Late on Tuesday, Danve, commenting on Ajit Pawar's meeting NCP chief, said: "I don't think he (Ajit ) has betrayed us, but he should be asked why he went there to meet him, I can't say anything."

Ajit Pawar's resignation

In what is being called a major twist in Maharashtra's political scenario, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has resigned from his post on November 26. As per sources, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had summoned Ajit Pawar on Sunday and had asked him to resign.

Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana also confirmed the resignation of Ajit Pawar. Speaking to media, right after the development, Sanjay Raut had said that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be the CM. He also said that there will be no rotational CM and that Uddhav Thackeray will ensure a stable government. He confirmed that Ajit Pawar who had extended his support to BJP is back to the fold.

(With Inputs from ANI)