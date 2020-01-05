Nankana Sahib Attack: SAD Questions Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Silence

Launching a scathing attack on the silence of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said Sidhu had not only belied his love for the Pakistan army and its spy agency ISI but had also proved that he is not honest to his own country and his community.

Senior SAD leader and former minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said, “It is clear that Sidhu has sold his soul to the Pakistan military establishment and is being used by the ISI to further its anti-India plans. This is the reason why he has become a mouthpiece of the ISI and has even turned against his own brethren and their suffering in Pakistan."

'Silence proves where your loyalties lie'

Demanding Sidhu’s explanation over his silence on the forced conversion of a Sikh girl in Pakistan and the subsequent turn of events which have led to death threats to the victim family, pelting of stones at Gurdwara Janam Asthan (Gurdwara Nankana Sahib), the Akali leader said, “This alone proves where your loyalties lie”.

Grewal said no Sikh worldwide could tolerate forced conversions of community members and stoning of its most holy shrines. “Similarly they will never forgive those like Sidhu who continue to dance to the tunes of their friends in Pakistan," he added.

'Sidhu must condemn friend PM Imran Khan'

Asking Sidhu to clear the air immediately or be ready for the subsequent consequences, Grewal said, “Sidhu must condemn the Pakistani establishment as well as his friend Prime Minister Imran Khan immediately. He should also use his good offices with his friend General Qamar Javed Bajwa to ensure swift and decisive action against all those who stoned Gurdwara Janan Asthan as well as those responsible for the forced conversion of the minor Sikh girl."

He also added, "He should simultaneously apologize to the Sikh community for failing to speak up against forced conversions in Pakistan as well as failure to condemn the attack on Nankana Sahib."

Warns Congress and Gandhi family

The SAD leader asked the Sikh community to stand up as one to condemn persecution and oppression of Sikhs in Pakistan.

“We also appeal to PM Narendra Modi to give a stern message to Pakistan that this dastardly behavior will not be tolerated at any cost. Simultaneously we warn Congress and the Gandhi family not to play Pakistan’s game by remaining silent on the barbarity committed against Gurdwara Janan Asthan and only speaking up after being called out by Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal," Grewal said.

