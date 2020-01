The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday, January 4, condemned the attack on Sikhs in Pakistan. Several Sikh groups protested outside Pakistan High Commissioner in New Delhi on Saturday to condemn the attack. During the rally, Sirsa also warned Pakistan over the atrocities done by Muslims on Sikh minorities in the country. The attack on the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, in Pakistan has triggered protests among Sikhs in India.