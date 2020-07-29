Akali Dal Slams Pakistan's Attempt To Convert Lahore Gurudwara, Demands MEA's Intervention

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal on Tuesday strongly condemned reported attempts to convert a Gurdwara in Pakistan's Lahore into a mosque. He urged Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up the issue with the Pakistan government to ensure that the character of the holy shrine was not changed in any manner whatsoever.

Akali Dal wants 'clear cut assurance' from Pak

In a statement, the SAD president said reports emanating from Pakistan indicated that constant efforts were being made to "convert the 18th-century shrine of Bhai Taru Singh into a mosque." Dubbing it as reprehensible, Badal said a "clear cut assurance" should be taken from the Pakistan government that such acts would not be allowed.

He also sought strict action against the perpetrators behind it. Badal requested Jaishankar to take up the issue of safety of all Sikh and Hindu religious shrines in Pakistan at the highest level. He said the Pakistan government should also ensure that Sikhs and Hindus do not face any impediments in observing the tenets of their faith.

Condemning the news, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh also urged the External Affairs Minister to convey a strong objection to Pakistan about the incident and has asked the Minister to tell the Pakistani administration to safeguard all Sikh places in their country.

Strongly condemn attempts being made to convert holy Gurdwara Sri Shahidi Asthan in Lahore, site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singh Ji, into mosque. Urge @DrSJaishankar to convey Punjab's concerns in strongest terms to Pakistan to safeguard all Sikh places of reverence. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 28, 2020

India lodges protest with Pakistan

India on Monday lodged a strong protest with Pakistan High Commission over reports of attempts being made to convert a gurudwara at Naulakha Bazaar in Lahore into a mosque. "A strong protest was lodged with the Pakistan High Commission today on the reported incident whereby Gurdwara ‘Shahidi Asthan’, site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singh Ji at Naulakha Bazaar in Lahore, Pakistan has been claimed as the place of Masjid Shahid Ganj and attempts are being made to convert it to a mosque," MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

He said India expressed its concerns, in strongest terms, on the incident and called upon Pakistan to investigate the matter and take immediate remedial measures. "Pakistan was also called upon to look after the safety, security, well-being of its minority communities including protection of their religious rights and cultural heritage," Srivastava said, responding to a query on the matter.

He added Gurdwara Shahidi Asthan Bhai Taru Ji is a historical gurdwara where Bhai Taru Ji made supreme sacrifice in 1745. "The gurdwara is a place of reverence and considered sacred by the Sikh community. This incident has been viewed with grave concern in India. There have been calls for justice for the minority Sikh community in Pakistan," he added.

