Sushant Singh's Father Files Complaint, Kangana Ranaut Questions Rhea & Bollywood Lobby

The FIR has been lodged against Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC. Read details —

Sushant Singh Rajput

In a drastic turn of events in Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, Bihar Police sent a 4-member team to Mumbai to further investigate the actor's death. On Tuesday, the actor's father filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty in Rajiv Nagar Police station in Patna. The FIR has reportedly been lodged against the actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC. Five other persons have also been reportedly booked for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy'. 

Later on Tuesday evening, Republic TV accessed the FIR and many shocking details surfaced where KK Singh has alleged that Rhea had kept "Sushant away from his family and completely in her possession. She was also handling his bank account and transferred Rs.15 crores from his bank account." The complaint further stated that Rhea blackmailed and befriended his son because 'Rhea wanted to climb the Bollywood ladder.'

FIR lodged in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case against Rhea accessed, reveals shocking details

Questioning Bollywood lobby, and Rhea Chakraborty, Team Kangana Ranaut on her Twitter handle wrote, "15cr missing from Sushant’s account and Mahesh Bhatt in his statement to police said Rhea considers him her Guru, no wonder Fraudgiri is not learnt, it’s transmitted." Team Kangana Ranaut further wrote, "Kangana has only two things to gain from this, first is powerful enemies, more groups will join hands against her and second is the hate and attacks of their chamchas, she is battling all for a better tom" [sic]

Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Several political leaders and film personalities have demanded a CBI probe into his death. In the aftermath of his death, over 40 people to date have been interrogated by Mumbai Police but as per reports, Sushant's family is unhappy about the narrative of the Chhichhore star suffering from depression and about the course of the investigation by Mumbai Police in the case. 

'No dispute between Sushant & Dharma': Apoorva Mehta's statement to Mumbai Police

 

 

