Sushant Singh's Father Files Complaint, Kangana Ranaut Questions Rhea & Bollywood Lobby

In a drastic turn of events in Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, Bihar Police sent a 4-member team to Mumbai to further investigate the actor's death. On Tuesday, the actor's father filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty in Rajiv Nagar Police station in Patna. The FIR has reportedly been lodged against the actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC. Five other persons have also been reportedly booked for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy'.

Later on Tuesday evening, Republic TV accessed the FIR and many shocking details surfaced where KK Singh has alleged that Rhea had kept "Sushant away from his family and completely in her possession. She was also handling his bank account and transferred Rs.15 crores from his bank account." The complaint further stated that Rhea blackmailed and befriended his son because 'Rhea wanted to climb the Bollywood ladder.'

FIR lodged in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case against Rhea accessed, reveals shocking details

Questioning Bollywood lobby, and Rhea Chakraborty, Team Kangana Ranaut on her Twitter handle wrote, "15cr missing from Sushant’s account and Mahesh Bhatt in his statement to police said Rhea considers him her Guru, no wonder Fraudgiri is not learnt, it’s transmitted." Team Kangana Ranaut further wrote, "Kangana has only two things to gain from this, first is powerful enemies, more groups will join hands against her and second is the hate and attacks of their chamchas, she is battling all for a better tom" [sic]

This is the statement by Shushant’s father, so mafia proved him mad and Rhea blackmailed him, guess what they still trying to prove him mad and take advantage of his vulnerability #RheaChakraborthy #WhyFearCBIForSSR pic.twitter.com/qdAtasoJAa — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 28, 2020

Entire 2019 Shushant didn’t shoot for any film, he was boycotted by film mafia his father has mentioned he wanted to quit and do organic farming, why such a power house of talent had to quit he left glorious career in science, why farming now ? #RheaChakraborty — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 28, 2020

She used his fear of mafia media their bullying and ban, it’s very common to have mental health issues because of extreme struggles, in Hollywood people even flaunt it, why he thought better to die then to face their smear campaigns, why?#RheaChakraborty #WhyFearCBIForSSR — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 28, 2020

They first broke his mind then blackmailed him that they wl tell everyone that his mind is broken & now many clowns trying teach us about mental health,whereas Sushant hs been complaining f Bullying & now his father also confirmed blackmailing #RheaChakraborty #WhyFearCBIForSSR https://t.co/SrEcpbXOWv — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 28, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Several political leaders and film personalities have demanded a CBI probe into his death. In the aftermath of his death, over 40 people to date have been interrogated by Mumbai Police but as per reports, Sushant's family is unhappy about the narrative of the Chhichhore star suffering from depression and about the course of the investigation by Mumbai Police in the case.

'No dispute between Sushant & Dharma': Apoorva Mehta's statement to Mumbai Police

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.