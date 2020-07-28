Punjab CM Appeals To EAM Against Pakistan's Attempt To Convert Lahore Gurudwara To Mosque

In a sharp reaction to the reports that Pakistan is attempting to convert Gurdwara Shahidi Asthan - site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singh ji at Naulakha Bazaar in Lahore - into a mosque and claiming it to be the place of Masjid Shahid Ganj, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has condemned the incident. Taking to Twitter, Punjab CM has urged Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to convey a strong objection to Pakistan about the incident and has asked the Minister to tell the Pakistani administration to safeguard all Sikh places in their country.

READ | Pakistan man launches online market for Eid animals

Strongly condemn attempts being made to convert holy Gurdwara Sri Shahidi Asthan in Lahore, site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singh Ji, into mosque. Urge @DrSJaishankar to convey Punjab's concerns in strongest terms to Pakistan to safeguard all Sikh places of reverence. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 28, 2020

READ | Pak presents ICJ review ordinance in parliament to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav file for review

India lodged protest with Pakistan High Commission

India on Monday lodged a strong protest with Pakistan High Commission over reports of attempts being made to convert a gurudwara at Naulakha Bazaar in Lahore into a mosque. "A strong protest was lodged with the Pakistan High Commission today on the reported incident whereby Gurdwara ‘Shahidi Asthan’, site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singh ji at Naulakha Bazaar in Lahore, Pakistan has been claimed as the place of Masjid Shahid Ganj and attempts are being made to convert it to a mosque," MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

He said India expressed its concerns, in strongest terms, on the incident and called upon Pakistan to investigate the matter and take immediate remedial measures. "Pakistan was also called upon to look after the safety, security, well-being of its minority communities including protection of their religious rights and cultural heritage," Srivastava said, responding to a query on the matter.

He added Gurdwara Shahidi Asthan Bhai Taru Ji is a historical gurdwara where Bhai Taru Ji made supreme sacrifice in 1745. "The gurdwara is a place of reverence and considered sacred by the Sikh community. This incident has been viewed with grave concern in India. There have been calls for justice for the minority Sikh community in Pakistan," he added.

READ | Wasim Akram distraught at Karachi flood apathy; clarifies 'agenda' as Imran Khan comes up

READ | Indian embassy in Pakistan pays tribute to Kargil War heroes; recalls legendary battles