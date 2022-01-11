Akali Dal's Majithia Alleges PM's Security Breach Was 'plotted' In CM Channi's Office

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday attacked the Congress government in Punjab accusing them of 'planning and plotting' the Prime Minister's security breach. Speaking to reporters, Majithia alleged that no leader had been stopped in the state the way PM Modi had been and stated that the plan to put his security at risk was 'plotted in the CM's office'.

"When you make incompetent officers as DGP, this is what happens. The Chief Minister travels everywhere, but he was never stopped for 20 minutes anywhere. If roads could be cleared for the CM, why not for the Prime Minister? Because a plan was made in the Chief Minister's office to embarrass the PM and BJP," said Majithia.

He added, "Have you ever heard anyone being stuck the way PM was? They put the life of our PM at risk by planning and plotting. This is not about Narendra Modi ji alone, it is about the constitutional post of a Prime Minister, a protected person. His security became a joke worldwide because of your politics. Those involved in this need to be identified. This happened with the involvement of the state Home Minister."

PM Modi's convoy was stuck at a flyover near Ferozepur for 15-20 minutes on Wednesday, 5 January 2022, in the afternoon, posing an immense threat to the Prime Minister of the country. His convoy was blocked by protestors around 30km away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala.

Majithia speaks on bail

Earlier in the day, the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted pre-arrest bail to Bikram Singh Majithia. Thanking his supporters, the Akali Dal leader remarked that the FIR had been filed by the Channi government to 'malign' him. "I thank everybody and the almighty. We have seen how the government tried to corner me by changing 4 DGPs. We have seen that DGP left his position to stand beside the truth and condemned that we won't stand by wrong. I thank everyone who stood by truth," he said.

"Nine years have passed and I've remained on the same stand. It's not easy to fight with the government. Many people don't know how the government tried to corner me. I don't have any visas, I never went anywhere. They just tried to malign my image," he added.

An FIR was registered against Majithia at the Punjab State Crime Police Station on December 20. He was booked under Sections 25, 27A, and 29 of the NDPS Act based on a report submitted by the Special Task Force headed by IGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu.