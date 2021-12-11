Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Yogi Govt Of 'taking Credit' For SP's Work On Saryu Canal Project

Hitting out at the Yogi Adityanath-led government over the Saryu Nahar National Project, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP government delayed the work of the project by 5 years. Further taking the credit for it, he said that three-fourth of its work was completed during the SP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav's remarks came on the same day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the national project which was started in 1978. However, it was delayed for nearly four decades got delayed due to lack of continuity of budgetary support, interdepartmental coordination, and adequate monitoring, stated an official statement. Taking to Twitter, the SP president in Hindi said, "BJP government in Uttar Pradesh took 5 years for completing the remaining works of the Saryu Nahar National Project which were earlier completed by almost three-fourth during the SP government."

22 में फिर सपा का नया युग आएगा… विकास की नहरों से प्रदेश लहलहाएगा! #सपा_का_काम_जनता_के_नाम — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 11, 2021

Adding to it, he said that 2022 will usher in a new era for the Samajwadi Party while the state will witness "canals of development."

The inaction of anti-people governments have delayed welfare projects in the state: CM Adityanath

Earlier in a series of tweets, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the former governments of delaying the state's development. He said that the inaction of "anti-people governments" had kept 18 agricultural welfare projects languishing for five decades and now the present government has implemented 17 of them in the interest of the farmers.

Further speaking on the canal project, he said that Uttar Pradesh is the first state to realise Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's dream project of linking the rivers. Notably, five rivers including Ghagara, Rapti, Saryu, Rohini, and Banganga will be connected through the project which is constructed under the 'Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana' for ensuring proper utilisation of water resources by farmers.

The project has been built at a cost of more than Rs 9,800 crore.

Image: ANI